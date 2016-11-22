Capricorn Coast car park to open for carols

The multi-level car park on Queen St, Yeppoon is expected to open around December 11.

MAYOR Bill Ludwig has described Yeppoon's $10 million multi-level car park as one of the best investments Livingstone Council has made.

The first stage of the car park, located in Queen St, will be finished by December 11 in time for Christmas Carols on the beachfront with the Queen St and Barry St intersection already open to the public.

Cr Ludwig will join Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry at the official opening of the carpark on December 11 to represent the three levels of government funding that has gone into the project.

"This multi-level car park has been a long time coming, having originally acquired the land for the site in 2001 so we've always been thinking about the long term vision,” Cr Ludwig said.

"The car park will be open in time for our annual Christmas Carols event and I think it's the best present the local traders and the community will receive. Griffin Builders have done a great job and have completed the construction work just inside of 10 months and on budget.”

The first stage of the car park contains 330 car and motorbike spaces and a state of the art car wash on the ground floor. The parking will be free of charge for the first 12 months.

The second stage of the carpark will see an additional 240 parks completed and possibly a conference facility on the top floor.