Capricorn Coast not immune to ice drug scourge

Ice and other dangerous drugs are inflicting a huge toll on communities across the state.

DON'T think our regional sector is free from the national threat of ice.

Yeppoon Police Sergeant Jon Gregory said that in 2015 and 2016, there had been a number of charges on the Capricorn Coast involving the drug ice or ice-related paraphernalia.

"Queensland Police remain committed to the task of tackling the scourge of unlawful drug use within the community,” Sgt Gregory said.

"Ice and other dangerous drugs are inflicting a huge toll on our communities across the state and we are determined to work with our partners to confront this issue.

"Local police continue to work proactively to intercept and disrupt the supply of dangerous drugs in our region.

"Queensland Police would like to remind the public that police rely on community assistance to help police perform this work and encourage anyone with information relating to the supply of drugs to contact their local police station, PoliceLink or Crime Stoppers.

"Any information received will remain completely confidential and anonymous, Sgt Gregory said.

Call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.