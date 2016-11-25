Capricorn Coast set to groove to Baala Baajo

GET IN THE GROOVE: Soulful and uplifting African grooves and music will be at the next Queen Street Hall Fundraiser music event in Yeppoon, December 10.

PUT on your dance shoes and get ready for soulful and uplifting African grooves and music at the next Queen Street Hall Fundraiser music event in Yeppoon, December 10.

It will be a night to remember and the last Queen Street Community Hall Fundraiser for 2016, assisting to raise funds for the new outdoor community space at the Hall.

Nii Armah (born in Ghana) and Sam Okoth (born in Kenya) of 'Baala Baajo' and 'Samoko Grooves' will warm your heart and uplift your soul with their infectious harmonies and traditional and contemporary rhythms and grooves on Saturday December 10.

Whilst both Nii Armah and Sam play African drums, their music and talent goes further than just drumming; funky and soulful singing is accompanied with Afro-groove guitar rhythms and beautiful soothing melodies on African lyres and harps called the Nyatiti (Kenya) and Kamelon Ngoni (Burkina Faso).

Based in South East Queensland, it is not the first time that 'Baala Baajo' has graced the Capricorn Coast with their talent on our local stages, packing out the Yeppoon Town Hall for a Village Festival Fundraiser and performing to dancing crowds at the Village Festival in previous years.

Doors open at 6:30pm. $20 entry at the door (for the concert). Bar and food available for purchase (to raise funds for the hall).

Sam and Nii Armah will also be holding African drum and dance workshops on Sunday 11 December at the Queen Street Hall from 1:30-5:30pm. Beginner and experienced drummers and dancers are welcomed. Bookings are essential to 0407 847 327.

IF YOU GO:

FUNDRAISER EVENT DETAILS:

Where: Queen Street Community Hall, 29 Queen St, Yeppoon

When: Saturday 10 December 2016,

Time: 6:30pm to 10:30pm

Cost: $20 pp

Other: Bar and food available, CASH ONLY

For more information phone 0407 847 327.

WORKSHOP DETAILS:

Where: Queen Street Community Hall, 29 Queen St, Yeppoon

When: Sunday 11 December 2016

Time: 1:30pm to 5:30pm

What: African drum & dance workshops

Drumming workshop: 1:30-3:30pm

Dance workshop: 4:00-5:15pm

Cost: $35pp drum, $25pp dance or $50 both pp

For more information phone 0407 847 327.