Capricorn Enterprise is facilitating future prosperity

CAPRICORN Enterprise is extremely proud to be a partner in the 2016 Capricornia Business Awards in recognition of the outstanding contribution that business makes in terms of community and economic benefit.

Capricorn Enterprise is one of Queensland's thirteen (13) official membership based Regional Tourism Organisations representing a large part of Central Queensland, from the Central Highlands in the west to the Keppel Islands in the east. We also provide Economic Development support to regional industry in Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast, acting as an independent voice for the business community.

Our purpose is to "Facilitate Future Prosperity" with a commitment to advancing our dynamic region through collaboration, leadership and support. Our day to day role is in the key areas of: Business Support, Destination Marketing, Tourism and Visitor Services, Investment Attraction.

Officially formed in 2010, following the merger of five tourism and economic development organisations, Capricorn Enterprise works collaboratively with its 400 Members, all levels of Government plus business and industry groups in our region, the state and nation to help progress our` economic prosperity.

Our Northern Australia Alliance with Townsville Enterprise Limited, Advance Cairns, NT Chamber of Commerce, Broome Future Ltd and Karratha District Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has and will be key in the future development of Northern Australia.

Our partnership with Gladstone Area Promotions Ltd (GAPDL) and Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism under the "Southern Great Barrier Reef" Destination Brand has achieved a higher brand awareness and to the year ending December 2015, our destination was ranked the number 5 region in Queensland and the number 14 region in Australia for domestic visitor nights, which equates to 7.4 million domestic visitor nights and a total of 2 million visitors. This was an increase of 5% (or 89,000 domestic visitors) from the previous year ending December 2014.

As a hard working destination, we are collectively punching above our weight, with just over 52% of the statistics to the Southern Great Barrier Reef destination allocated to the Capricorn region.

On the homefront, our Economic Gardening High Growth Business Program has assisted in excess of fifty local businesses in their development and growth strategies.

We celebrate all businesses, the back-bone of our economy, in these 2016 Capricornia Business Awards!

Mary Carroll, Chief Executive Officer

Capricorn Enterprise