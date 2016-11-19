30°
Capricorn Sandstone Quarries carves a new achievement in their business success

19th Nov 2016 2:00 PM
Capricornia Business Awards 2016 Best Local Product Excellence winners Capricorn Sandstone Quarries Pty Ltd (left) Babella Smith and (right) Reece Gough, presented by Michelle Landry.
PASSIONATE about keeping things local, Capricorn Sandstone Quarries has become an iconic name in the Rockhampton Region.

From historic buildings, including Customs House, the Old Post Office or the local Cathedrals, the business has carved a new notch in its' history as the Best Local Product Excellence Award winners at the Capricornia Business Awards 2016.

Business development manager Tamsyn Smith and general manager Reece Gough said it was a fulfilling feeling to know that a niche product like theirs was valued.

"There are so many great local producers in the region, but it's often the food producers who get the (well deserved) recognition," they said.

Tamsyn and Reece described the quarry as unique in that they can supply sandstone in nine different colours and ranging from landscape grade up to restoration quality material.

"We have recently invested quite heavily in our processing machinery. This will keep productivity high and prices low, so we will strive to offer even more cost effective products to the market. We constantly strive to find new ways to use our product, so that we generate as little waste as possible.

"Utilising all of our seconds and off cut type products also helps keep the prices down and creates a beautiful, natural and affordable product.

"We are passionate about 'keeping it local' and have been very vocal in the past to encourage support for CQ products. We strive to use local products and suppliers where we can both personally and within the business - we all need to play our part in choosing local products where possible to keep the money in our own community."

While the business is an active mine site, and therefore not generally open to the public, Tamsyn and Reece said they do open every few weeks for CQ locals. Their next open days are December 3 and 4.

"Most of the products available are sold at a very cost effective prices and people are always surprised at how cheap some of the products are."

For more information visit www.capricornsandstone.com.au.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  best local product excellence business capricornia business awards capricorn sandstone quarries rockhampton business

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!