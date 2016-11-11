Capricornia Business Awards winners a cut above the rest

Capricornia Business Awards 2016 Best Business of the Year award winners Kathy McCosker and Hayley Riley of Headstart Salon Hair, Beauty, Nails.

WIDE-EYED and delirious with excitement, Katherine McCosker from Headstart Salon Hair, Beauty, Nails graced the Rockhampton Leagues Club stage tonight to claim her title as the Best Business of the Year.

Decked in gold and black with eye-catching centrepieces, the Rockhampton League Club staged one of the proudest moments of business history in the region.

The 2016 Capricornia Business Awards are underway at the Rockhampton Leagues Club. Tamara McKenzie

The most breath-taking gowns and striking suits glided through the room like dancers; the leaders of Rockhampton's finest businesses excited and anxious for the Capricornia Business Awards 2016.

The Morning Bulletin media advertising manager Jens Kraeft said the evening was a night for making memories and celebrating victories for many local faces.

"So many local businesses that attended the evening have worked very hard every day to provide the highest standard of service to their customers and clients,” he said.

"The Morning Bulletin is proud to have worked in collaboration with the Rockhampton Regional Council, Livingstone Shire Council, Capricorn Enterprise and the Capricornia Chamber of Commerce to celebrate and recognise the very economic fabric of what makes Capricornia rich and full.”

Among the long list of other winners announced tonight, The Two Professors took out the People's Choice Award - most popularly voted by their loyal customers in the region - while AB Mylee Pty Ltd were announced as the Best International Export.

Jens said loud cheers and laughter were shared across the room as each winner approached the stage to receive their award.

The night of course wasn't complete without the entertainment of local band Level27 to kick off the after party once the formalities were done.

"This year's awards evening was a delightful success and an exciting evening of recognition and celebration,” he said.

"More than 350 guests from 50 businesses attended tonight in high spirits and the energy resonated throughout the room with smiles on everyone's faces.

"At the end of the day, it was really down to the individual businesses and their products and services, because clearly we have some amazing businesses in Central Queensland who are happy to go above and beyond for their clients and this was highlighted in the phenomenal amount of nominations we received.”

Jens added that the gala evening was the final touch to the successful awards and would not have been possible without the support of sponsors Rockhampton Regional Council, Livingstone Shire Council, Capricorn Enterprise and Capricornia Chamber of Commerce.

Don't forget to grab your copy of The Morning Bulletin next Saturday, November 19 for a full list of winners.