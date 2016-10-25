Capricornia MP tells Rockhampton MP to quit

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry says Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne should "quit his job” because of his "continual failure” to fight for the needs of his own city.

The Federal MP said Mr Byrne, who also fills the state police minister role, would not support Rockhampton's bid to become a fly-in hub for Adani coal mine workers.

But Mr Byrne says he would not be taking part in "political mud-slinging”.

"My advocacy does not include entering into the political mud-slinging that was so evident last week between some elected community leaders over Adani's headquarters,” he said.

"The Mayor of Rockhampton has previously stated a public position on this matter that I support.

"Do I want more jobs in my hometown? Yes.

"Do I want a stronger economy? Yes.

"Would Rockhampton be a great base for a mining company to set up its headquarters? Yes.”

Mr Byrne said it was this commitment that prompted Labor to invest in the Gracemere Industrial Area.

"The Palaszczuk Government's position on this development has been clearly mapped out, with special powers invoked to progress the $21.7 billion Carmichael coal and rail project.

"The combined mine, rail and associated water infrastructure have all been declared critical infrastructure - the first time this has happened in seven years.”

Ms Landry also claimed Mr Byrne would not support the construction of Rookwood Weir, or move forward with the Rockhampton hospital car park.

Ms Landry said the Palaszczuk Government had recently asked the Deputy Prime Minister to transfer the $132 million of federal funds earmarked for Rookwood across to the Eden Bann Weir, further down the Fitzroy.

"Rookwood is by far the superior project - it's been on the cards for decades, now Bill Byrne and his government want to change jockey's mid-way through the race. It defies logic,” Ms Landry said.