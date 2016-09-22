Capricornia MP wants to Kick the Kilos

Michelle Landry and Cameron Schroder sign on to The Morning Bulletin's Kick the Kilos.Photo Tamara MacKenzie / The Morning Bulletin

IT'S not easy being an MP.

There's countless meetings, hours sitting in Parliament, dozens of community events and hours of paperwork.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has discovered this busy schedule doesn't leave much time for exercise.

After noticing a weight gain, Ms Landry said she had made up her mind to make some lifestyle changes and decided The Morning Bulletin's Kick the Kilos program was the perfect way to set some goals and stay accountable.

The campaign uses the smartphone app Strava to record the Rockhampton community's progress over 12 weeks, pitting us against other regional towns in Queensland and Northern New South Wales.

Ms Landry said the decision to join came after reading the paper over breakfast on the weekend.

She and partner Cam Schroder had already talked about losing a few kilos and decided to download Strava and take their first steps with a 1.5km walk around Yeppoon.

Ms Landry said it was a small, but positive, start to weight loss.

"It gives us the motivation of doing it with other people,” she said.

"I think I've let myself down with not doing very much exercise.

"I work really long hours and I'm not going to be able do this every day.

"But if I commit to this it will make us do it as much as we can.”

Much of Ms Landry's time is taken up with meetings and travel, as well as functions where there's often good food on offer.

She said the temptation could sometimes be too hard to resist, particularly when it came to an event at an organisation like the CWA where food had been specially prepared.

Mr Schroder said it was a back injury which motivated him to get walking.

While he also does ocean swimming, Mr Schroder said advice from his physiotherapist was to get out and do plenty of exercise.

But Mr Schroder said he'd found plenty of benefits to walking with Ms Landry.

"We talked the whole time,” Mr Schroder said.

"We don't actually spend that much time together because Michelle's so busy.

"To go for a walk together, we just chat the entire time.”