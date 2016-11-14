34°
Capricornia parents could miss out on $6.5 million

14th Nov 2016 7:41 AM
Federal Government data shows 199,329 Queensland families receive child care assistance
Federal Government data shows 199,329 Queensland families receive child care assistance

A CHILDCARE provider claims Capricornia parents are at risk of losing $6.5 million in support from the Federal Government.

Goodstart Early Learning has crunched the numbers and found there are 4600 families in Capricornia at risk losing funds.

The company says almost 200,000 Queensland families could miss out on $283.3 million in childcare support if the Federal Government's proposed Jobs for Families child care reform package is not passed by the Senate in the next few weeks.

Figures released by Goodstart Early Learning, the largest, not-for-profit childcare organisation in the nation, for the first time break down the planned $3 billion boost to childcare funding by State.

The average working couple will lose about $1560 if the long promised reforms are delayed.

Federal Government data shows 199,329 Queensland families receive child care assistance, but out of pocket costs faced by families have been rising at almost four times the rate of inflation.

"Queensland families are working harder than ever to make end meets," John Cherry, Advocacy Manager for the not-for-profit childcare organisation Goodstart Early Learning said today.

"The on-going freeze on the childcare rebate and the slow moving reform process is putting enormous pressure on household budgets.

He said the proposed subsidy, due to start flowing in July 2018, would be generous to working couples, putting about $30 a week back i their pockets.

"We urge the Federal Government to put the twice delayed Jobs for Families Childcare reforms before the Senate during the final parliamentary sitting weeks," Mr Cherry said.

"With minor amendments to make the reforms fairer, especially for some disadvantaged households, the package will make a significant contribution to the State's future."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  capricornia childcare federal government senate

