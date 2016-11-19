Capricornia Region's business success recognised at awards night

DECKED in gold and black with eye-catching lit-up centrepieces, the Rockhampton Leagues Club staged a historic milestone for small business in the region.

More than 350 guests from 50 businesses wearing breath-taking gowns and striking suits, glided through the room like dancers: the leaders of Rockhampton's finest businesses excited and anxious for the Capricornia Business Awards 2016.

The Morning Bulletin media advertising manager Jens Kraeft said the evening was a night for making memories and celebrating victories for many local faces.

"So many local businesses that attended the evening have worked very hard every day to provide the highest standard of service to their customers and clients," he said.

"The Morning Bulletin is proud to have worked in collaboration with Rockhampton Regional Council, Livingstone Shire Council, Capricorn Enterprise and the Capricornia Chamber of Commerce to celebrate and recognise the very economic fabric of what makes Capricornia rich and full or prosperous.

Among the list of winners, Headstart Salon Hair Beauty Nails was named as the Best Business of the Year 2016 as well as claiming the title for Best Small Business.

Artisan Gluten Free Bakery also took home two awards on the night including Best Marketing and Branding and Best Customer Service.

The Best New Business Award was received by Shannon Hawkes Artisan Florals while Carbon Link took out the Most Innovative Business.

Keppel Bay Sailing Club came home with the goods, winning two awards: Best Community Enterprise and Best Staff Development.

The Best International Export award was received by A & B Mylec while Best Entrepreneur was won by Dan Withers for his businesses VidaFit and Ology.

Finally the People's Choice Award, voted by the people of Capricornia, was won by The Two Professors.

Jens said the room was filled with cheers and laughter were shared across the room as each winner approached the stage to receive their award.

The night of course wasn't complete without the entertainment of local band Level27 to kick off the after party once the formalities were done where local business identities danced the night away.

"This year's awards evening was a delightful success and an exciting evening of recognition and celebration.

Jens said the gala evening was the final touch to the successful awards and would not have been possible without the support of sponsors Rockhampton Regional Council, Livingstone Shire Council, Capricorn Enterprise and Capricornia Chamber of Commerce.

Capricornia Business Award Winners:

Best Business of the Year - Headstart Salon Hair Beauty Nails

People's Choice Award - The Two Professors

Best New Business - Shannon Hawkes Artisan Florals

Best Community Enterprise - Keppel Bay Sailing Club

Best Small Business - Headstart Salon Hair Beauty Nails

Local Product Excellence - Capricorn Sandstone Quarries Pty Ltd

Best International Export - A & B Mylec Pty Ltd

Most Innovative Business - Carbon Link

Best Staff Development - Keppel Bay Sailing Club

Best Marketing & Branding - Artisan Gluten Free Bakery

Best Young Entrepreneur - Dan Withers - VidaFit/Ology

Best Customer Service - Artisan Gluten Free Bakery