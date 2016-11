A VEHICLE has rolled off the road and into a ditch off the Coowonga turnoff along Emu Park Rd, Coowonga.

Queensland Ambulance and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are attending the site on the western side of the Coowonga turnoff.

A QAS spokesman confirmed there is one male patient, with no injuries.

They said it is unlikely he will be transported.

A QFES spokeswoman said they were on scene after the car rolled into a table drain about 6.17pm.