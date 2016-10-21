Woman transported after car into home in Park Avenue

UPDATE 3.37pm: A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson has confirmed no one has been seriously injured after a car crashed into a set of units just over an hour ago in Denning St, Park Avenue.

According to the spokesperson a woman in her 30s did sustain a laceration to the foot and was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

2.38pm: A CAR has crashed into a brick unit in Denning St, Park Avenue.

It's believed a woman has been injured but no other injuries have been confirmed at this time.

More to come.