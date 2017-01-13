Car park transformed into store as The Reject Shop soon to move in to Yeppoon Central

EXCITING UPGARDE: Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre property coordinator Sophie Archibald with operations manager Ken Kiernan out front of the centre where construction has begun for the new Reject Shop, which will open in mid 2017.

WORK has begun at Central Yeppoon on what will be The Reject Shop by mid 2017.

Continuing to improve the centre with big long term plans, Lancini Property and Development will spend around $3 million on upgrades to expand and improve the existing shopping and lifestyle hub over the next 12 months.

Marketing manager Shantelle Jones said major retailer The Reject Shop was one of Australia's largest discount variety retailers, serving a broad range of value-conscious consumers and savvy shoppers who are attracted to low price points and convenient shopping locations.

"The Reject Shop will provide additional variety of product choice for the community and will help increase customer numbers visiting the centre,” she told The Morning Bulletin yesterday.

"A new 650sqm tenancy for business is being created on the lower car park level, adjacent to the former Dick Smith tenancy.

"Works will be undertaken in phases over the next four months to ensure Yeppoon Central is operational and accessible throughout the construction period, to limit inconvenience to customers and business operators.”

An area of the carpark has been fenced off to allow safe works to be carried out in stages.

"There are some changes to the exits and customers should take care by following the directional signage in the car park,” Ms Jones said.

"There are still two entries and exits available to the undercover car park.

But it's not the only thing that's new at the Centre.

The Centre Management team has welcomed two new members to the Lancini Property and Development family, property coordinator Sophie Archibald and operations manager Ken Keirnan.

Ken has relocated from Toowoomba with operational experience from shopping centres around the south west Queensland region, while Sophie, a local for four years has plenty of property experience.

The work-zone map showing the car park changes are available on their website. Go to yeppooncentral.com.au.