35°
News

Car park transformed into store as The Reject Shop soon to move in to Yeppoon Central

13th Jan 2017 9:49 AM
EXCITING UPGARDE: Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre property coordinator Sophie Archibald with operations manager Ken Kiernan out front of the centre where construction has begun for the new Reject Shop, which will open in mid 2017.
EXCITING UPGARDE: Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre property coordinator Sophie Archibald with operations manager Ken Kiernan out front of the centre where construction has begun for the new Reject Shop, which will open in mid 2017. Amy Haydock

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WORK has begun at Central Yeppoon on what will be The Reject Shop by mid 2017.

Continuing to improve the centre with big long term plans, Lancini Property and Development will spend around $3 million on upgrades to expand and improve the existing shopping and lifestyle hub over the next 12 months.

Marketing manager Shantelle Jones said major retailer The Reject Shop was one of Australia's largest discount variety retailers, serving a broad range of value-conscious consumers and savvy shoppers who are attracted to low price points and convenient shopping locations.

"The Reject Shop will provide additional variety of product choice for the community and will help increase customer numbers visiting the centre,” she told The Morning Bulletin yesterday.

"A new 650sqm tenancy for business is being created on the lower car park level, adjacent to the former Dick Smith tenancy.

"Works will be undertaken in phases over the next four months to ensure Yeppoon Central is operational and accessible throughout the construction period, to limit inconvenience to customers and business operators.”

An area of the carpark has been fenced off to allow safe works to be carried out in stages.

"There are some changes to the exits and customers should take care by following the directional signage in the car park,” Ms Jones said.

"There are still two entries and exits available to the undercover car park.

But it's not the only thing that's new at the Centre.

The Centre Management team has welcomed two new members to the Lancini Property and Development family, property coordinator Sophie Archibald and operations manager Ken Keirnan.

Ken has relocated from Toowoomba with operational experience from shopping centres around the south west Queensland region, while Sophie, a local for four years has plenty of property experience.

The work-zone map showing the car park changes are available on their website. Go to yeppooncentral.com.au.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
WATCH: Rocky's Red Lion hotel roars back into life

WATCH: Rocky's Red Lion hotel roars back into life

Rob and Cameron take this iconic Rocky pub back to where it should be

Sunshine Coast MP quits LNP to join with Hanson

Member for Buderim Steve Dickson.

One Nation leader says she wants to give regional Queensland a voice

MY HARLEY HORROR: Why Rocky rider ditched prized bike before cops arrived

Ben Hall crashed his motorbike on the corner of Pennycuick St and Denham St, West Rockhampton after he'd been drinking.

When officers found the abandoned Harley, its owner was long gone

BREAKING: Boy, 11, 'bitten by snake' at popular Rocky region playground

Emergency Service crews are at the scene of a snake bite.

Emergency Services at scene of snake bite

Local Partners

MY HARLEY HORROR: Why Rocky rider ditched prized bike before cops arrived

When police found abandoned Harley on Denham St, its owner Ben Hall was nowhere to be seen.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Mt Morgan serial driving offender 'knocking on prison's door'

Serial driving offender Damien Lee Williams narrowly escaped prison time after being caught driving on a disqualified licence.

Man caught while driving for first time in six years

Five things to do to keep the kids entertained tomorrow

NATURE TIME: Visit the otters at Rockhampton Zoo this school holidays.

There's plenty to keep the kids busy in Rockhampton and Yeppoon

WHAT'S ON: Activities for all ages this weekend

FOR LAUGHS: Comedian Anne Ferguson-Howe will perform at the Red Dahlia this weekend.

Activities for people of all ages this weekend

Huge interest in Home and Away stars coming to Rockhampton

CELEBRATING ABILITIES: Raechelle Banno and Scott Lee at the Ability Ball held at the Bundaberg Civic Centre.

TV identities to visit the region for a good cause

Meet the Coast man filming Matt Sinclair's YouTube channel

Meet the Coast man filming Matt Sinclair's YouTube channel

HE’S only 20 but Jesse Purcell is already well on his way to establishing a successful career in film and photography.

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

Director Colin Dickson and actor Jack Charles take time out while filming the movie Patched.

But who will play the role of Jarrod Bleijie?

The Amity Affliction heavy to its metalcore

The Amity Affliction will perform in Coffs Harbour this month.

Metalcore kings play Coffs Coast in January

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade will release their second album later this month. Photo Contributed

Australian band has stellar contributors on new album

Andrew Garfield explains why he kissed Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss at the Golden Globes had tongues wagging.

HACKSAW Ridge actor explains Golden Globes smooch to Stephen Colbert

Spark your passion for dance at open day this weekend

LET'S DANCE: Katherine's Academy of Dance junior contemporary students (from left) Piper Nielsen, Lauren Nelson, Caydence Cousins, Keeley Scoffin, Sarah Fuller, Tahlia Nelson, Sophie Lewis, Tahlea Miners-Gilbert and Alexis Scoffin.

Adults and children invited to explore their love of dancing.

Young guitarist Lachlan loves to solo like Slash

Lachlan Plant (14) with his new guitar.

Young muso's guitar talents impress audiences

Fantastic Dual Living Up and Downstairs PLUS 2 Bay Shed - In Frenchville - $395,000

360 Duthie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $395,000

What a brilliant 2 storey, fully a/c, family home, right in the heart of the Frenchville School Prescinct area. This amazing property offers fabulous dual living...

I HAVE A BORE! I HAVE EVERYTHING U NEED! $230,000

62 Donovan Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 3 $230,000

This property is exciting, it is extremely affordable, it has everything that you need and it has its own bore. Built in a well-established, popular street in...

Magnificent Family Home!

23 Rosewood Street, Taranganba 4703

House 4 2 4 Offers over...

You must view this property to see why it is such great value, positioned on a large (869m2) corner block with approximately 310m2 under roof. • Four spacious...

Will Sell This Weekend

6 Acacia Grove, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $335,000

Situated on a large 1,162m2 allotment (approx) and set back off the street offering privacy you will be impressed with the value this property represents! •...

Cheaper than renting!

30 Eden Way, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Perched up on the hill on Eden Way amongst a great neighbourhood is this fantastic 3-bedroom home! 3 Good sized bedrooms, 2 with built-ins & fans Kitchen with...

Brilliant Location - Dual Side Access!

13 Seanna Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Relax, entertain and soak up the lifestyle in this spacious family home sitting on a fully fenced 897m2 block boasting side access on both sides and plenty of room...

Magical Location – Sensational Views

6 Mahogany Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

Upon entering this beautiful high-set Lammermoor home, you will be impressed with the flowing open spaces, the relaxed coastal atmosphere and spectacular Ocean...

Amazing Renovated, Steel Framed, Brick Home in Frenchville -Only $299,000!

6 Beal Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

What a fantastic' Surprise Property' - you simply must see to fully appreciate . You will absolutely love the brilliant private location, at the crest of a quiet...

Prime Real Estate in superb Location!

159 Fitzroy Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 1 2 $289,000

Conveniently located close to Shopping Centres, CQ Tafe, Sporting facilities, Gyms, Restaurants and Hotels, this suburb of Rockhampton is rapidly growing. Only 2...

Peaceful Country Living minutes from Town!

7 Springdale Avenue, Inverness 4703

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Auction Location: Onsite. Get a taste of the country life at this one-acre property just 5 minutes’ drive from town! Surrounded by trees offering plenty of...

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

A place by the river

Elegant Noosa residence right to live in or lock up and leave

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

HOT PROPERTY: Yeppoon's 'dirt cheap' beach houses star on Today Show

The Today show presenters, from left, Steve Jacobs, Richard Wilkins, Karl Stefanovic, Lisa Wilkinson, Tim Gilbert and Sylvia Jeffreys. Supplied by Channel 9.

Coast property market takes centre stage on national TV

SHOALWATER: Committee to ensure win-win for all stakeholders

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said the call comes after the public meeting in Marlborough, which raised a number of issues with the proposal, particularly why the Australian Defence Force needs to acquire so much land.

Committee to ensure all stakeholders have a win-win outcome.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!