Car rolls in Gracemere crash overnight

A vehicle was travelling along Gavial Gracemere Rd when it crashed and rolled overnight.

TWO people were lucky to escape serious injury when their car rolled in Gracemere overnight.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson said the vehicle was travelling north-west along Gavial Gracemere Rd at 10.35pm when it veered off the road and collided with a sign.

The vehicle then ploughed into a culvert and rolled several times.

One person was ejected from the vehicle.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews searched the area for more people, but found only two were involved in the crash.

A QFES spokesperson said traffic restrictions were in place until the vehicle was eventually recovered and towed about 1am.

The Queensland Ambulance Service took the driver and passenger to hospital with minor injuries following the crash.