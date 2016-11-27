31°
News

WATCH: How did this car end up through the front of a home?

Matty Holdsworth
| 27th Nov 2016 1:01 PM Updated: 1:05 PM

Car in to house, Denning Street.
Car in to house, Denning Street.

AUSTRALIAN resident Kelbesa Wakuma Kenea reversed his car into a tree, got stuck, accelerated too forcefully and crashed straight into a neighbour's unit.

He was completely sober on October 21, the day of the offence.

The 36-ear-old Ethiopian man plead guilty to the Rockhampton Magistrates Court charged with one count of driving without due care.

The Ford Falcon was written off and the unit sustained extensive damage to the brick wall.

He had purchased the vehicle two weeks prior but had not experienced driving an automatic car before.

Kenea was the sole occupant of the car and no one was hurt. He stated he misjudged its turning circle.

He has since taken driving lessons to improve his ability.

Magistrate Mark Morrow recorded a conviction and handed Kenea a $750 fine.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  car crash central queensland court date denning st rockhampton rockhampton rockhampton magistrates court

