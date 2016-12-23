32°
Caravan park grounds keeper took photos of showering guests

Amber Hooker
| 22nd Dec 2016 2:00 PM
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt2

A FORMER caravan park grounds keeper convicted of hiding in a shower cubical, sliding his phone under the door and taking photos of four women and one child returned before the courts on child exploitation charges.

The Rockhampton District Court heard Brett Anthony Jones, then aged 51, had worked at a Mount Isa caravan park at the time of both offences, where he remained employed as a groundsman and intermittent manager after his offending came to light.

It was during investigations into the initial offences that Jones, now 55, was charged with four counts of possessing child exploitation material.

The court heard in 2013 a computer technician who the man had befriended offered to swap the graphics card on his computer.

As he serviced his computer, the technician saw images he suspected were child pornography and reported them to the police, who subsequently seized the man' computer and three USBs.

They found a total 305 images and four movies, as well as a program to erase and recover files.

The court heard none of the material was of the victims of his initial charges, for which he was sentenced in the Mount Isa District Court on November 19, 2015 to 12 months imprisonment, suspended after one month as well as two years probation.

The court heard police found Jones had searched the terms "pre-teen nude", "pre-teen non-nude", "pre-teen Thai girls" and "nude pre-teen Thai girls" on his computer.

Following lengthy court processions, the man pleaded guilty to all four charges before a jury when the matter was scheduled for trial in the Mount Isa District Court on November 14, 2016.

Defence barrister Tom Polley told the court Jones had since moved to Rockhampton to be closer to his mother, who is in a care facility, and his brother and sister who live in the region.

Mr Polley told the court Jones had come from a "good family, albeit strict" given his father's military background.

His father later suffered dementia and Parkinson's disease, and Mr Polley told the court it was during this time his client believes he suffered a "depressive episode" in the lead up to his father's death; also the time of offending.

Judge Michael Burnett told Jones he was "silly not to have this matter disposed of" when given the opportunity before the court and reiterated the seriousness of the totality of his offending.

Judge Burnett handed him a head sentence of nine months imprisonment suspended immediately with an 18-month operational period, with probation to be serviced concurrent with his original sentence in effect until November 18, 2017.

Topics:  child exploitation crime district court of rockhampton rockhampton court

