Caribeae's Madame Butterfly

AT HOME: Caribeae Swimming Club teenager Emilee Burness after dominating her 50m freestyle final. She is off to the National Titles.

SWIMMING: In a sport where you only get out what you put in, Rockhampton's Emilee Burness has the mental game to match her feel for the water.

Switching off in training is not an opinion, skipping it is unheard of.

At only 14, Burness could be forgiven for both.

At the CQ Sprint Championships at the weekend, the butterfly specialist took half a second off her 50m fly.

Photos View Photo Gallery

With National Titles looming large, it is a rich vein of form to be in.

"I did a pretty massive PB in my butterfly today, took half a second off my time to get under 29 seconds,” she said on Saturday.

"I managed to get a few other PBs in breaststroke and fly too.

"Age Nationals are in a couple of months which I am really excited about. I've been there before but for different strokes.”

Like the Olympic legend, Burness is well aware that success is down to hard work.

Her Caribeae Swimming Club coach Jodie Shanks has put her into over-drive in preparation for the weekend and Nationals.

"At the moment we have really ramped it up, nine sessions a week,” the The Cathedral College student said.

"Sprinting season is important. Right now she is pushing us really hard, training is tough but we get through it.

"Swimming is challenging but if you work really hard you can achieve your goals. I like that about it.

"I am really good at turns so short course suits me well.

"Butterfly and freestyle are my favourites. I like to be able to maximise my speed and power through the water.”

The teen sensation helped Caribeae to the overall title at the weekend, a competition which saw 17 clubs travel to Rockhampton. Barcaldine, Emerald, Clermont, Moura and Tieri to name a few.

FORM: Cameron Clark in the breaststroke leg of the boys 200 LC medley relay. Allan Reinikka ROK140117aswimmin

Like Burness, Rocky City breaststroker Cameron Clark has upped the ante clocking over 10,000kms a week.

Clark is also off to Nationals and enhanced his claims with his breaststroke times.

"I swam pretty well, held around 24 strokes which was good,” the Rockhampton Grammar School rep said.

"I bagged a PB and finished in first. My pet events would definitely be the 100m and 200m breaststroke.

"This swim season I have done well, I picked up two golds and a silver at states.

"The Nationals are long course which I prefer. I am not the best at turns.

"It is probably the one thing that is holding me back a little at the moment but we will work on that.”