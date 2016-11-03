Carols raise funds for Rocky charity

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Carols by Candlelight attracts many families across the region each year to celebrate in the lead up to Christmas.

LOCAL charity, Rockhampton Horseriding for the Disabled will benefit from the generosity of audience members at Rockhampton's 2016 Carols by Candlelight concerts in December, Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow has announced.

Horseriding for the Disabled assists riders develop coordination, balance and general wellbeing. About 50 local people with disabilities currently use the service, with a further 24 on a waiting list.

Money raised from the 2016 Carols by Candlelight concerts will go towards obtaining two additional horses and to improving the shade facilities in the dressage arena at the association's grounds in Parkhurst.

"Rockhampton Horseriding for the Disabled has, for many years, provided a much needed service for people with disabilities,” Cr Strelow said. "Not only does it help riders develop physically by improving muscle tone and balance but it also helps them psychologically.”

Carols By Candlelight will be held at the Pilbeam Theatre on Wednesday December 7, at 7pm.

The Pilbeam Theatre concert is a ticketed event with tickets priced at adults $15, pensioners $12, children $10 and families, $45. Proceeds from ticket sales go to the charity.

A second Carols by Candlelight concert will be held at the Music Bowl on Saturday 10 December at 7pm.

Entry to the Music Bowl concert is by gold coin donation.