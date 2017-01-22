Cash prize for sandcastle comp doubles to $1500

Fred Krievins, Chloe Paviour, Schanay Pierce and Briana Paviour practising their sandcastle skills for the Great Australia Day Beach Party

HOW would you like to win some serious cash just by making a pretty sweet sandcastle?

Livingstone's Great Australia Day Beach Party games coordinators Nigel Hutton and Tom Wyatt said with cash and prizes doubling to total $1500 they expecting record entries in this year Mirror Sand Sculpture Competition on Main Beach Yeppoon.

"Every year the Mirror Sand Sculpture Competition draws keen interest from family groups and individuals of all ages and with this year's cash and prizes doubling to total $1500 we are expecting record entries,” Mr Hutton said.

"This is an event that everyone can participate in either as a team or with individual entries.

It is absolutely free to enter so the action is likely to be thick and fast once again with spades, buckets, and no shortage of artistic creativity.

Sarah Hauser from Germany and Katie Rhotonfrom USA had fun in the sun and sand at the Great Australia Day Beach Party. Photo Sophie Jackson / Capricorn Coast Mirror Sophie Jackson

Sculpture themes are up to the participants' imagination.

They often rage from Australia Day themes to marine animals, abstract art, and of course - the old reliable traditional sandcastle.

"The only limitation is sculptures must be made with hand tools only and predominantly using materials found on the beach,” Mr Hutton said.

The competition gets underway at 1pm and there will be three categories - Midgets (up to 7 years), Juniors (8 to 14 years) and Open (all ages).

ROK-020212gki1 Leggo blocks representing the proposed development on Great Keppel Island at the Australia Day beach party sand castle competition.

Entry to the competition is free with cash and other prizes to a value totalling $1500 available to be won.

Contestants have up to three hours to complete their masterpieces and are allocated an area of beach of approximately 6x6m in the Open section, and 4x4m in the Midget and Junior sections.

Entry is free and entry forms will be available from the Administration Tent on the day.

With excellent weather forecast for this year's Great Australia Day Beach Party organisers are reminding everyone to be sun-smart on the day and to 'slip, slop, slap'.