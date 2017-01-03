30°
Cashless Rocky killer back inside after 6 months' freedom

Adam Wratten
| 3rd Jan 2017 11:32 AM
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

AFTER more than 25 years in jail, murderer Neil Raymond John Aston is back behind bars.

Dressed in light army-style shorts, a grey t-shirt and sporting a long white beard, the Rockhampton man fronted court this morning charged with two drug-related offences.

Magistrate Mark Morrow heard Aston, 60, had been out of jail for about six months before police found more than 5g of meth at his Rockhampton home.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Manon Barwick said Aston was released in May having spent years in prison for different offences, including a murder in 1991.

Snr Const Barwick said police were acting on intelligence when they executed a search warrant at Aston's home on December 31.

She said two clip seal bags containing 5g of meth were found inside a bag found at the house.

She said a further .5g was found in another clip seal bag. Police have also seized Aston's mobile phone, which is now being examined.

"A large quantity of empty clip seal bags and a set of digital scales were also found," Snr Const Barwick said.

"There is no evidence of personal drug use (by the defendant).

"Investigations are ongoing."

She opposed Aston's application for bail, pointing to his serious criminal history.

"These are very serious offences committed within a short period of his release," Snr Const Barwick said.

Defence lawyer Lance Rundle said Aston was a single man who lived alone and was prepared to report to police three times a week.

Mr Rundle said he was on a disability pension because he suffered emphysema.

"He has no money in the bank...he has no reason to leave Rockhampton as his housing is provided," Mr Rundle said.

"He is tied to Rockhampton."

Magistrate Mark Morrow refused bail. The matter is listed to be heard in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court again on February 9.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  crime magistrates court murder conviction rockhampton court rockhampton magistrates court

