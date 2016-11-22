CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Shoplift alert issued for CBD

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: One of the girls caught on CCTV cameras stealing a shirt from the Happy Herb Shop in East St.

A LOCALLY owned and operated business owner has issued a warning to other Rockhampton CIB businesses about shoplifters via Facebook.

The Happy Herb Shop posted CCTV footage of two girls allegedly stealing from the East St shop on Thursday.

The post which reads 'Small Businesses in Rocky's East Street Mall please watch out for these 2 thieving girls!' has been shared 526 times, with one of the videos viewed 24,200 times in 21 hours.

This video clearly shows the blonde female taking a shirt off the rack and stuffing it in her bag.

The second video, viewed 8,993 times in 21 hours, shows the brunette taking a clothing item off one rack and placing it on another that would be out of the view of counter.

Soon after, the blonde female steps in between the counter and the brunette, but the footage shows the brunette moving in the background as if handling stock and/or something in her bag.

The third video, viewed 5,566 times in 21 hours, simply shows the girls entering the shop together and is in colour.

The owner of the business declined to comment on the matter when approached by The Morning Bulletin yesterday.

However, in the post, the owner has stated 'the hardest part understanding this is the girl with the brown hair is a weekly regular customer'.

'We have received 3 different messages with the same girls names. They must had been recognisable for their former school acquaintances.'

The Morning Bulletin has confirmed with Queensland Police Service that no complaint about the incident had been lodged as of yesterday.