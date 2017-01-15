Cause behind Capricorn Coast sand dune fire is unknown

UPDATE: A sand dune fire along the Esplanade, Lammermoor has been extinguished.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) responded to the incident about 10.50am, and have now left the scene.

A QFES spokeswoman said the cause of the fire was unknown.

10.30AM: A FIRE has broken out in the sand dunes along in the Esplanade, Lammermoor.

A rural fire crew and urban crew are currently on scene, near Lioness Park, after they received the call at 9.50am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said another urban fire crew is responding.

Residents and motorists are warned smoke may affect the area.

The QFES urge people nearby close their doors and windows, and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists use caution and drive to the conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.