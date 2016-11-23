Caves brings in the community Christmas spirit

SEASON GREETINGS: The Caves Lions Barry Hannam, Graeme Darr and Mark Beattie with the wheelbarrow of Christmas goodies that is to be raffled at The Caves Christmas Fair on Friday, November 25.

THE annual Lions Community Christmas Fair in the Square will be held on Friday, November 25 in Buch Square The Caves from 6pm.

Both children and adults can enjoy a good community outing with great entertainment and Christmas carols from the popular local musician Greg Rea.

The Caves school choir will perform a bracket of songs and two groups of young Guitar players will play around 6.20pm and 6.30pm.

The CQ Thunder All Stars Cheersquad will add plenty of activity and colour to the stage area with their rendition around 6.10pm.

Santa hopes to arrive around 8pm to the sounds of sirens and flashing lights to delight many young and not so young and distribute lollies to the little children.

There will be two free children's bike raffles donated by Rob and Jenny from The Caves Country Pub.

This raffle will be drawn by Santa with the winners of the boys bike and the girls bike will need to be present at the drawing to collect the prize.

Children will be treated to two free jumping castles and face painting and there are numerous stalls with lots of Christmas items. John Richardson's camels and train are a popular draw card as is the ham wheels and Christmas cakes and puddings and the many other Christmas items available on the 20 stalls and displays

Some lucky person will take home a Wheelbarrow full of Christmas goodies which is being raffled at the fair and there are numerous prizes in the multi draw raffle

President Robert Clews and all members of the Caves and District Lions club appreciate the support given to the Lions club by local businesses and community groups in sponsorship and participation of this annual event as well as assistance from neighbouring Lions and Lioness clubs on the evening to man the various stalls. Join in the Christmas spirit.