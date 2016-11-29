One suburb is taking a stand against brazen thieves

THEY don't want locals taking matters into their own hands, but with what residents are calling an "ongoing crime spree" in The Caves area, they're afraid that's what will happen.

Two men, who wish not to be identified, have organised a public meeting at the Caves hall this Thursday night at 7pm in order to warn the community about the spike in theft and to be vigilant in securing their property.

Yesterday, a local police report revealed a business on Rossmoya Rd, The Caves had been broken into between November 13-25 where a number of items, including a chain saw, whipper snipper and brush cutter were stolen after the thieves damaged the lock on the front door to break in.

RELATED STORIES:

Brazen intruders target multiple Rocky homes over the weekend

How to catch criminals with no leads

Robbers target four businesses in one night

Central Queensland's most wanted criminals

One of the meeting organisers spoke to The Morning Bulletin yesterday and said residents were getting fed up with the crime.

"There's been an ongoing crime spree in the area with a number of rural properties being targeted and rural equipment being stolen," he said.

"Homes have been broken into and stolen from as well so we're all being targeted. Some people in the area think they know who it is who's doing it so we wanted to put this meeting on to get a better understanding of how many people have been victim to this crime and hopefully the police will attend the meeting to see how frustrated people are getting.

"We want to bring it to a head before these property owners take things into their own hands because people are getting fed up and want something to be done about this criminal activity and we've all spoken to the police but nothing has been done. We don't want people taking the law into their own hands but when people get frustrated sometimes that's what happens."

Livingstone Councillor Glenda Mather is one of the local leaders who'll be attending the meeting to show her support in the community taking a stand.

Glenda Mather. Livingstone Shire Councillor. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin Sharyn O'Neill ROK030114sliving9

"Residents are obviously getting very concerned and sick of their stuff being taken," Cr Mather said.

"This meeting is to raise awareness that this is happening and to stop the theft, because apparently it's been ongoing for some time. Hopefully this meeting prevents others from falling victim and creates a partnership with police."