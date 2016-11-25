CBD event rings in opportunity for business owners

TRADE NETWORKING: Steve Seaman, owner of Fresh Thailicious Delights in the Kern Arcade, is hoping a number of CBD business owners come to the RING business event on Tuesday to share ideas and network.

STEVE Seaman doesn't just see his Kern Arcade business as his own, he sees it as a business he is in partnership with with the rest of the CBD.

The local owner of Fresh Thailicious Delights is one of the small business owners who'll be attending next week's RING business event, a local event supported by The Morning Bulletin and Rockhampton Council.

RING (Rockhampton Innovative Networking Group) was established in 2008 as a networking group for business owners.

Next Tuesday, a RING business event will be held in the Kern Arcade and Steve is encouraging all business owners in the CBD to attend in an effort to work together and share positive business ideas.

Steve and his wife have owned Fresh Thailicious Delights for the last 10 years as a mobile catering business, but in April the couple decided to bring their business to the Kern Arcade and is a strong believer in getting the city centre back into the state it was in 40 years ago.

"The CBD through the week days services the people who work in this area, it's a great resource for them where they can get lunch, buy a new shirt etc but it's also used by the public as a space where people come for pleasure and to meet their friends, get their hair done and so on,” he said.

"If you think about the CBD here, lets take it back 50 years, it was a hub, it was busy and bustling, but what's happened over those 50 years is the city has sprawled and developments have occurred on the fringes and the focus has moved away in creating a larger city area, but now I think there's a focus on returning back to the CBD.

"The other fact is the CBD has got to keep up with the trends. We all look for the new shirt, the new dress, the latest fashions to look appealing because we present ourselves and if we as the city area present ourselves well, not just how we look but how we service the people, we add quality to their CBD experience.

"If every little business owner operated in their own world just worrying about their own shop front they'll go along on their own just fine, but if we operate as a hub and we all coordinate with each other, it strengthens us as businesses and adds so much value to our potential customers.

"If we work together we create a stronger force and a better image.”

Steve said a key part of getting the CBD area back to the "glory days” was CBD business owners seeing other business owners as business partners.

"RING brings people and their ideas together so those ideas can be shared and acted upon,” he said.

"We're all partners, we should all recognise each other as valued partners in creating that presence and that attractive CBD hub image.”