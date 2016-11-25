34°
News

CBD event rings in opportunity for business owners

Madeline McDonald
| 25th Nov 2016 7:00 AM
TRADE NETWORKING: Steve Seaman, owner of Fresh Thailicious Delights in the Kern Arcade, is hoping a number of CBD business owners come to the RING business event on Tuesday to share ideas and network.
TRADE NETWORKING: Steve Seaman, owner of Fresh Thailicious Delights in the Kern Arcade, is hoping a number of CBD business owners come to the RING business event on Tuesday to share ideas and network. Madeline McDonald

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

STEVE Seaman doesn't just see his Kern Arcade business as his own, he sees it as a business he is in partnership with with the rest of the CBD.

The local owner of Fresh Thailicious Delights is one of the small business owners who'll be attending next week's RING business event, a local event supported by The Morning Bulletin and Rockhampton Council.

RING (Rockhampton Innovative Networking Group) was established in 2008 as a networking group for business owners.

Next Tuesday, a RING business event will be held in the Kern Arcade and Steve is encouraging all business owners in the CBD to attend in an effort to work together and share positive business ideas.

Steve and his wife have owned Fresh Thailicious Delights for the last 10 years as a mobile catering business, but in April the couple decided to bring their business to the Kern Arcade and is a strong believer in getting the city centre back into the state it was in 40 years ago.

"The CBD through the week days services the people who work in this area, it's a great resource for them where they can get lunch, buy a new shirt etc but it's also used by the public as a space where people come for pleasure and to meet their friends, get their hair done and so on,” he said.

"If you think about the CBD here, lets take it back 50 years, it was a hub, it was busy and bustling, but what's happened over those 50 years is the city has sprawled and developments have occurred on the fringes and the focus has moved away in creating a larger city area, but now I think there's a focus on returning back to the CBD.

"The other fact is the CBD has got to keep up with the trends. We all look for the new shirt, the new dress, the latest fashions to look appealing because we present ourselves and if we as the city area present ourselves well, not just how we look but how we service the people, we add quality to their CBD experience.

"If every little business owner operated in their own world just worrying about their own shop front they'll go along on their own just fine, but if we operate as a hub and we all coordinate with each other, it strengthens us as businesses and adds so much value to our potential customers.

"If we work together we create a stronger force and a better image.”

Steve said a key part of getting the CBD area back to the "glory days” was CBD business owners seeing other business owners as business partners.

"RING brings people and their ideas together so those ideas can be shared and acted upon,” he said.

"We're all partners, we should all recognise each other as valued partners in creating that presence and that attractive CBD hub image.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

'Death by fear': CQ man jailed for manslaughter of girlfriend

'Death by fear': CQ man jailed for manslaughter of...

She died from injuries sustained in the fall

Ball buster lays down the law

Rockhampton Court.

Man asked police to look up his a**hole, kneed officer in the groin

Police on the hunt for would-be car thieves

Generic polic sign Photo Contributed

The offenders attempted to take the car from Park Avenue

CBD event rings in opportunity for business owners

TRADE NETWORKING: Steve Seaman, owner of Fresh Thailicious Delights in the Kern Arcade, is hoping a number of CBD business owners come to the RING business event on Tuesday to share ideas and network.

Business owners unite to build inner city experience

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Schoolies Week over for teens

SCHOOL'S OUT:Taniesha Griffiths, Shayley Clarke, Natasha Hodda, Xavier Ratcliffe, Matt Langsdorf and Kaela Weisse at the Cooee Bay PCYC for Schoolies Week.

Schoolies 2016 winds down in Yeppoon

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

SPEED DEMON: The McCosker Speedway is on Saturday night at the Showgrounds.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Red hot issue attracts red-haired politician's attention

OUTSPOKEN: Pauline Hanson addressed a crowd of predominantly One Nation supporters at a rally in the Rockhampton in September. Ms Hanson will be hosting a PTSD Forum at Emu Park on Friday night.

Hanson heading to Emu Park on Friday

Bindi Irwin wants to be a mum? Woman's Day thinks so

Bindi Irwin wants to be a mum? Woman's Day thinks so

Woman’s Day claims 18-year-old crocodile huntress Bindi Irwin is preparing to start a family with boyfriend Chandler Powell, 20.

Gretel Scarlett: The universe helps, but you've got to work for it

INSPIRING: Gretel Scarlett says performing isn't about winning awards or praise, but bringing joy to every audience, be it five or 5000 people.

Part two of our chat with Gretel Scarlett explores her career path

New TV Wizard of Oz is not what you're expecting

Adria Arjona leads Emerald City as the iconic Dorothy Gale

The trailer for a new adaptation of The Wizard of Oz will shock

Adele fans hit by scalpers as 3 more shows sell out

Adele captivated Kiwi fans by selling out three shows in one day

Fanning starts a new dawn after his ARIA win

Bernard Fanning is officially an ARIA winner.

Bernard Fanning starts recording sessions for his new album

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

ICONIC ROLE: Gretel Scarlett, centre, in a scene from Grease The Musical which toured nationally.

Part one: Growing up in Central Queensland

Liam Hemsworth gives Miley Cyrus a new ring

Miley Cyrus' birthday gift from Instagram

Liam Hemsworth gifted Miley Cyrus a rainbow ring for her birthday

ON TOP OF TANBY ‘OFFERS OVER $350,000’

13 Ridgeline Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land This is arguably the best block in Tanby Heights. Elevated with sensational ... Offers Over...

This is arguably the best block in Tanby Heights. Elevated with sensational ocean & hinterland views. • One Acre fully serviced – underground power & water •...

Stunning Family Home with Pool and Shed on 1 Acre!

2 Maddison Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 4 4 2 $649,000

This Modern home is located in the highly sought after Olive Estate and supplies the ultimate acreage lifestyle. Immaculately presented, heaps of room for the...

Quality Family Home at a Great Price!

12 Satinwood Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

This beautiful low set brick home is tucked away in a quiet street in Norman Gardens. The home has a spacious layout and would be a perfect fit for you and the...

Amazing Renovated, Steel Framed, Brick Home in Frenchville -Only $319,000!

6 Beal Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

What a fantastic' Surprise Property' - you simply must see to fully appreciate . You will absolutely love the brilliant private location, at the crest of a quiet...

BEACHFRONT Beauty!

980 Scenic Highway, Kinka Beach 4703

House 4 3 4 $485,000

Embrace the coastal lifestyle. Wake up to the sound of the waves and enjoy the breathtaking sunrises and sunsets from your balcony or stroll over to the beach and...

Estate Sale-Must Be Sold

111 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $179,000

Situated in a quiet street in popular Frenchville on a fully fenced corner allotment is this solid family home. This is the perfect position for a renovator, with...

Affordable modern living!!

83 Victoria Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $319,000

For your own peace and easy maintenance consider this modern 4 bedroom low set brick home. Situated on a 630m2 block overlooking green pastures with no neighbours...

Comfortable Family Living

14 Kelman Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 $319,000

This highset Norman Gardens home is a must see if you're looking for space, convenience and easy maintenance. Ascend upstairs and you will appreciate an open plan...

Neat, Tidy and Ready to Sell

19 Docherty Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,900

This property is located in a very convenient area close to local schools, shops and sporting fields. As you enter the home you will be greeted by a good sized...

Lifestyle block with quality home in Cawarral!

83 Serpentine Street, Cawarral 4702

4 2 2 $485,000

Move straight in!! This custom Hotondo Home stands out in this picturesque neighbourhood halfway between Yeppoon and Rockhampton. With quality finishes, clever...

REVEALED: What's in store for the Savoy Hotel?

The old Savoy Hotel on William St will be acutioned this weekend.

Local businessman snaps up prime property

Coveted Rocky properties 'hustle' under the hammer

SOLD: The happy buyers of 66 Wandal Rd, with Pat O'Driscoll agents Robyn Bentley and Alex Dunnett after the property went under the hammer Saturday.

Auction sales a sign of confidence in the region

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

CQ mine to return dozens of homes to State Government

UPROOTED: Wesfarmers Curragh has chosen not to renew the lease on 44 Blackwater properties

Dozens of families relocating as company offloads coal assets

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!