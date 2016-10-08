CBD rising with new projects

WHILE government bodies are remaining tight-lipped, it is likely the former Grosvenor Hotel site on Alma St will be the second site activated by the State Government.

On Thursday Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed the city centre would be one of four priority projects across Queensland to activate underutilised government-owned land through the state's Advancing Our Cities and Regions strategy.

The state's support for two joint-venture projects for residential and student accommodation in Rockhampton includes the council's vacant land site at 37 William St, but it looks likely the former Grosvenor Hotel site on Alma St is also on the list.

The council would not disclose details but the Morning Bulletin believes it is the most probable option.

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow yesterday said the council had been working with the State Government on the project for about 18 months.

She said the proposal was for a seven-storey apartment building, consisting of about 35 residential units, to cater to a different market base than the area's existing riverfront apartments.

"It will be a combination of one- and two-bedroom apartments and a number of 'live and work' apartments that have residential living upstairs and commercial space on the ground floor,” she said. "Density is what keeps shops alive in city centres and, as we see in cities everywhere, students and young urban professionals want to live where the takeaway is easy and the coffee is good.”

Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said the strategy was about better utilising council and state land through catalyst projects that would unlock jobs and economic growth.

He said any renewal in the CBD would stimulate ongoing employment and economic activity in the tourism, construction, entertainment, leisure, retail and services sectors.

"I am advised discussions between Economic Development Queensland (EDQ) and Rockhampton Regional Council have identified strong demand to revitalise the CBD through two joint-venture projects for residential and student accommodation,” he said.