CBD technology rollout to continue with Rocky companies

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and Glentworth CEO Neil Glentworth at the press conference to announce "Rockhampton Region, The Smart Way Forward" plan. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

THREE Central Queensland businesses will continue to rollout the $4.04 million smart city innovations after Rockhampton Regional Council yesterday renewed their contract.

The decision was approved in the first full council meeting of the year, where a report was delivered outlining the work Anderson Consulting Engineers Pty Ltd, Pierce Engineering Pty Ltd and Stankey Electrics Contracting Pty Ltd had already completed on Quay St. The Rockhampton businesses designed, supplied and installed the smart technology for Stage 1A of the riverbank redevelopment and, thanks to the new contract, will continue the rollout through the rest of the CBD.

This technology includes smart CCTV cameras, free public Wi-Fi, digital signage, smart light poles featuring LED lights and speakers, as well as smart parking sensors. The $4.04 million project combines State and Local Government funding.

The new smart poles council are installing on the Rockhampton Riverbank. Melanie Plane

A report presented to councillors stated it would be "impractical and disadvantageous” to change contractors at this stage in the project.

"We're very happy to continue using these three local contractors to deliver the Smart Technology package, and in doing so we continue supporting local jobs,” Cr Strelow said.

"Implementing new technologies in the CBD is a key element of Council's Smart Way Forward Strategy. We understand the importance of having the right infrastructure in place to improve our lifestyle and make our Region an attractive place to do business.”