Celebrating safety this October

7th Oct 2016 8:04 AM
Queensland safety ambassador Shane Webcke is a guest speaker for October's Safe Work month
Queensland safety ambassador Shane Webcke is a guest speaker for October's Safe Work month Orin Lucke

Queensland safety ambassador, Shane Webcke is a special guest speaker for October's Safe Work month which aims to raise awareness and open up discussion about workplace safety across Australia.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga has urged workplaces to not only celebrate safety in the short term, but focus on making it better in the long term.

"This month is about embracing workplace safety and raising awareness of this very important issue,” Mrs Lauga said.

"Safe Work Month puts the spotlight directly on the health and safety of all working Queenslanders and nothing is more important than that.

"In 2014-15 the Fitzroy region had 3706 workers' compensation claims lodged, and in 2015/16 that figure remained stable at 3775 claims.

"We need to reduce these incidences and claims year on year, and the purpose of Safe Work Month is to educate and highlight the need to be so alert in every workplace.

"Breakfast forums from the Gold Coast in the south to Cairns in the Far North are planned to be held with Queensland Safety Ambassador, Shane Webcke special guest speaker.

"Shane has his own very personal story to tell which really highlights the message that workplace safety is about your families and loved ones and being able to go home to them safely every day.”

A Safe Work and Return to Work Awards ceremony will take place later this month.

"The awards showcase excellence in safety or getting workers back to meaningful duties as soon as possible,” said Mrs Lauga.

"Police officer Deniel Beasy from the Keppel/Rockhampton region is a finalist in the individual Injured Work Achievement Awards, so we wish him well and will be keenly awaiting the results on October 18.”

You can register your interest in hosting an event for a chance to win a NutriBullet, Fitbit Charge, a football signed by Shane Webcke, a workplace visit from a Workplace Health and Safety Queensland Safety Advocate or fresh fruit boxes for staff.

For more information, visit http://www.worksafe.qld.gov.au

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Celebrating safety this October

Queensland safety ambassador Shane Webcke is a guest speaker for October's Safe Work month

Shane Webcke is a guest speaker for October's Safe Work month.

Celebrating safety this October

Queensland safety ambassador Shane Webcke is a guest speaker for October's Safe Work month

