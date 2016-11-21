Central Qld home destroyed while owners away

THE cause of a fire which destroyed a Duaringa home yesterday morning remains a mystery as police investigations continue.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the fire sparked about 12.50am and spread to nearby bushland while the owners of the Edward St home were away.

He said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined with no obvious signs of ignition or a mechanical source.

"If it's still in undetermined stage it's not necessarily an arson investigation, but because we don't know how it started and no obvious reason, we have to look at the possibility of someone deliberately lighting it,” the spokesman said.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue services spokeswoman said two trucks attended the blaze following reports of a structure fire.

When they arrived, the home was well involved with fire.

"We had high pressure hoses which were able to extinguish (the fire),” the spokeswoman said.

"They dampened down hotspots at 2.30am to 3.30am.”

QFES returned to the site twice yesterday after the fire reignited at10.45am and again at 3pm.

"They were out there most of yesterday... there was reignition, so they went down there to put water on it to make sure it didn't reignite,” the spokeswoman said.