Central Queensland hits European television screens

17th Sep 2016 10:00 AM
LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION: The film crew of the French show The Extraordinary Powers of the Human Body who were filming in Yeppoon this week.
LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION: The film crew of the French show The Extraordinary Powers of the Human Body who were filming in Yeppoon this week.

YEPPOON will soon feature on television screens throughout Europe, with a French show filming on the Capricorn Coast.

The Extraordinary Powers of the Human Body is presented by French surgeon Michel Cymes and supermodel Adriana Karembeu, reaching an audience of between 5 and 10 million viewers.

It explores how the human body reacts to extreme situations and has been filming a special about humans compared to animals while in Australia.

Councillor Nigel Hutton said it was an incredible opportunity which would have wide ranging benefits for the region.

"This show has a potential to reach of millions of people who are going to be sitting down and seeing not only the iconic bat population in Yeppoon but Yeppoon itself, with its beautiful waterways, creek systems and mangroves,” he said.

"This show will shine a spotlight on our beautiful Capricorn Coast and aside from telling a whole new audience about our flying foxes it will also showcase our region to potential tourists.”

Capricorn Coast wildlife carer Michelle Kraatz facilitated the visit and said it was indicative of the global interest in our bat population.

"The TV show has been filming Australian wildlife and wanted to do a segment on flying foxes so they've come to Ross Creek to film the animals in their natural habitat,” she said.

"This will be really great for the bat population and for Yeppoon as a whole because the show is a ratings hit in France and will promote tourism opportunities on the Capricorn Coast.”

The show's producer Peggy Olmi said Australia was the ideal location for a wildlife special, with a worldwide reputation for unique animals.

"Wildlife and life in cities is mixed together everywhere in Australia so it really is the best place,” Ms Olmi said.

"We've come to Yeppoon because we're fascinated, us French we're fascinated by flying bats, flying foxes and we're going to look at the spectacle when they fly away at sunset.

"The advice was to come to Yeppoon because they put on a spectacular show and we really wanted to capture it because we're very curious.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  capricorn coast, film and television, film crew, france, livingstone, livingstone shire council, television

EARLY next year, Rockhampton residents can expect to see a crane on the city's skyline for the first time in two years.

Central Queensland hits European television screens

French film crew to shine a spotlight on Yeppoon as they film an Australian special of a popular television series

