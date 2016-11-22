31°
News

Central Queensland mine to return dozens of homes to State Government

Michelle Gately
| 22nd Nov 2016 6:00 AM
UPROOTED: Wesfarmers Curragh has chosen not to renew the lease on 44 Blackwater properties
UPROOTED: Wesfarmers Curragh has chosen not to renew the lease on 44 Blackwater properties Meghan Kidd

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DOZENS of families could be relocated as a Central Queensland mining company looks to offload its coal assets, including housing.

Wesfarmers, the company which owns Blackwater's Curragh mine, has chosen not to renew the leases on 44 company-owned houses due to a decline in the number of staff living locally.

A spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources and Mines said the houses were part of a portfolio of about 380 land parcels in Blackwater leased to Wesfarmers Curragh Pty Ltd from the State Government.

The spokesperson said 44 of these leases were due to expire on May 31, 2017. All the leases are residential with constructed houses.

"Wesfarmers has advised the Department of Natural Resources and Mines that they do not intend to seek renewal of these 44 leases but will instead allow them to expire,” the spokesperson said.

"As at November 18, 2016, no properties have been returned to the state.

"Wesfarmers has been offered the opportunity to convert the properties to freehold tenure for the cost of the unimproved land value. The Department of Natural Resources and Mines has not made any decisions on the long term future of the properties.”

The Morning Bulletin understands alternative living arrangements are being made for staff and families living at these addresses.

It's understood some people have lived in the homes for more than 30 years.

The decision comes after reports Wesfarmers is looking to offload its coal assets.

The Blackwater mine produces about 8.5 million tones of coking coal annually, as well as three million tonnes of thermal coal.

Prices for both have increased this year.

Last week, the company confirmed to southern media outlets it was considering the sale of the Curragh mine itself and a 40% stake in a New South Wales mine.

Market sources indicate the sales could generate $2 billion.

Central Highlands Regional Council Deputy Mayor Gail Godwin-Smith on Friday said they had not had any formal advice from the State of Curragh mine in relation to what the future use of those houses may be.

A Curragh spokesperson yesterday confirmed that the company would not be renewing 44 leases on State Government owned houses.

"Only 24 of the houses are occupied by Curragh employees,” they said. "Wesfarmers Curragh is consulting with the employees living in these houses and has offered them other housing options and support with relocation costs and additional leave.

"The majority of these employees and their families have already selected other Curragh properties in Blackwater. Many of the families will relocate before Christmas and planning is well underway to have all relocations completed by March 31, 2017.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Shoplift alert issued for CBD

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Shoplift alert issued for CBD

A LOCALLY owned and operated business owner has issued a warning to other Rockhampton CIB businesses about shoplifters via Facebook

Radio jocks commit to Kicking the Kilos

GET SET, GO: SEA FM's Pinky and Banksy ready to take part in the final weeks of The Morning Bulletin's Kick the Kilos campaign.

Sea FM duo join up for the final weeks of the Rockhampton campaign

LETTER: MP pays off HECS debt, calls for free tertiary education

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga says education needs to be more affordable.

Brittany Lauga MP says education should be a right, not a privilege

Schoolies: The mosh pit just smelt like fish

Rockhampton girls Georgie Turner, Lily Creek and Maddy Hetherington hanging out at Schoolies on the Gold Coast.

Rocky girls soak up the Schoolies action on the Gold Coast.

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Forget buying a Jeep, why not win one?

Schoolies Jeep winner Katie Faix (second from left) with friends Danica Lappin, Shae Lozoratis and Chloe Danastas.

Katie Faix secures the ultimate Schoolies souvenir.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

48 ACROSS THE REGION

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Catherine Carson, Elise Safstrom and Hope Storrie at the CBD Christmas Fair which is on tonight.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

72 ACROSS THE REGION

DON'T MISS: The Dust of Uruzgan will see Fred Smith perform at Yeppoon Town Hall on Sunday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Shiny, happy people at Mullum Music Festival

Shiny, happy people at Mullum Music Festival

WE live in a cynical, cynical world and yet every now and again something comes along to remind you we live in happy land.

Isaiah Firebrace wins The X Factor 2016

The X Factor Australia winner Isaiah Firebrace.

MOAMA teen takes out title on his 17th birthday.

Kylie Jenner's racy birthday message for Tyga

Kylie Jenner celebrated Tyga's birthday with a racy picture

The game too rude for Australians

They won't bother trying to get permission to sell it here

Ashton Kutcher's Airbnb home

Kutcher lived in an Airbnb following the end of his marriage to Demi

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Steven Tyler to receive Humanitarian Award

Aerosmith singer will be honoured for raising awareness of abuse

Renovations Complete! Nothing to do but move in!

2/16 Poole Street, Kawana 4701

Unit 3 1 1 $228,000

This immaculate 3 double bedroom unit situated in both an elevated position and quiet street is conveniently located in close proximity to CQ University, Private...

Low Maintenance, Family Home Allenstown

268 Murray Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 1 1 $169,900

This Allenstown home has a low maintenance exterior, aluminium windows, brick base and sits on a 666m lot. The yard is fenced, downstairs provides lockable car...

Country living at affordable price!

221 Auton & Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 1 4 $319,000

Always dreamt about owning your own piece of paradise? Wait no longer. This 2.47 acre (1 Ha) block of land is surrounded by breathtaking views, cool breeze and...

Newly refurbished at $239,000

3 Maria Court, Gracemere 4702

House 3 2 2 $239,000

This property is not to be missed! Presented in immaculate condition, this newly high quality refurbished home is ready to move into. Offering 3 bedrooms with...

4 Bay Shed, 3 Phase power, 1.5 Acres!

13 Stirling Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $475,000

With space galore you have many possibilities to make this property your perfect home. Set in a quiet area of Rockyview (Paramount Estate) on 6,292m2 (1.554acres)...

Affordable modern living!!

83 Victoria Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $319,000

For your own peace and easy maintenance consider this modern 4 bedroom low set brick home. Situated on a 630m2 block overlooking green pastures with no neighbours...

Beauty on the Range!

150 Archer Street, The Range 4700

House 2 2 2 $347,000

This renovated Queensland Gable home is one of a kind. Beyond the private fence and up the front stairs, will feel right at home with two spacious bedrooms plus...

Norman Gardens Home – Amazing Deal!

3 Brumm Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 4 $309,000

Owner is seeking urgent sale! This well presented high-set home is located on a privately fenced 606sqm block in a quiet cul de sac. Centrally positioned to...

Family Home in Perfect Location

7 Fields Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $325,000

This high set home is a must see if you are on the look out for space, convenience and easy maintenance. Featuring three bedrooms, brand new separate bathroom and...

TIDY HOME ON 850M2 = POTENTIAL

68 Dee Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 1 $200,000

GREAT investment or First home with new carpet, open plan living and dining, low maintenance just ready for YOU to move in. - 850m2 block with two side accesses...

Central Queensland mine to return dozens of homes to State Government

UPROOTED: Wesfarmers Curragh has chosen not to renew the lease on 44 Blackwater properties

Dozens of families relocating as company offloads coal assets

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!