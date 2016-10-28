Central Queensland sandstone will pave way for visitors

VISITORS flying into Rockhampton will soon have a fresh new welcome to the Beef Capital, with the tired North St median retaining wall getting a sandstone makeover.

It's part of a $1.24 million upgrade to what has historically been one of the city's worst roads.

Councillor Tony Williams said the project was progressing well between Canning St and Robert St, with the replacement of three water mains the first big hurdle in the reconstruction.

Cr Williams said it was planned for North St to re-open temporarily over Christmas while workers took a break.

Weather permitting, the road is expected to be completed by the end of January.

North Street Roadworks.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK310816anorthst

Cr Williams said local sandstone would be used in the formerly concrete median retaining wall.

"It's a gateway to our city and showing off local products is something that's important,” he said.

"The sandstone will make a huge difference and give a new feel as we drive into the city from the airport.

"Fingers crossed we avoid any of the natural disaster for a few years to get a few of these projects completed and get the town back on track and moving again.

"Once the projects are completed it's really going to transform our local road network.”