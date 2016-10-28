33°
News

Central Queensland sandstone will pave way for visitors

Michelle Gately
| 28th Oct 2016 1:56 PM
North Street Roadworks.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
North Street Roadworks.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK310816anorthst

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

VISITORS flying into Rockhampton will soon have a fresh new welcome to the Beef Capital, with the tired North St median retaining wall getting a sandstone makeover.

It's part of a $1.24 million upgrade to what has historically been one of the city's worst roads.

Councillor Tony Williams said the project was progressing well between Canning St and Robert St, with the replacement of three water mains the first big hurdle in the reconstruction.

Cr Williams said it was planned for North St to re-open temporarily over Christmas while workers took a break.

Weather permitting, the road is expected to be completed by the end of January.

North Street Roadworks.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
North Street Roadworks.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK310816anorthst

Cr Williams said local sandstone would be used in the formerly concrete median retaining wall.

"It's a gateway to our city and showing off local products is something that's important,” he said.

"The sandstone will make a huge difference and give a new feel as we drive into the city from the airport.

"Fingers crossed we avoid any of the natural disaster for a few years to get a few of these projects completed and get the town back on track and moving again.

"Once the projects are completed it's really going to transform our local road network.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Central Queensland sandstone will pave way for visitors

Central Queensland sandstone will pave way for visitors

Work is progressing well on one of the city's worst streets, with the road expected to be completed by the end of January.

Here's your guide to the region's haunted houses

Halloween haunted houses

HALLOWEEN homes in the region.

Anglo Coal admits it sent worker to poisonous site

TRAGEDY: 36-year-old electrician Paul McGuire died after inhaling fatal air at Grasstree mine.

Anglo Coal admits error that sent miner to his death

Surge in demand for CQ jobs from 15 employers this week

The General Manager of CTC Darryl Lapworth, pictured here with carpentry apprentice Ben Elliott, believes the region is on the way out of a jobs recession.

Employment agency says this is the start of the CQ jobs recovery

Local Partners

GALLERY: Reader's photos for this week's cover image

AN AMAZING array of photographs were submitted this week for The Bulletin's Facebook page cover image.

Scenic Hwy repairs at Statue Bay underway

Livingstone Shire Council Manager Disaster Management, Recovery and Resilience Dave Mazzaferri, Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig and Rockhampton Regional Councillor Tony Williams inspect the damage at Statue Bay.

$18 million repair work now underway

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

OKTOBERFEST: Rachel Driemel, Tori Clayson, Naomi Clayson, Emily Garner and Proll at the Emu Park Oktoberfest last year which is on tomorrow at Bell Park.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

REVIEW: Teamwork makes this dream show truly magical

MAGICAL MUSICAL: Matthew Dennis and Catherine Schwarten star as Caractacus Potts and Truly Scrumptious in RMU's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Don't miss this fantasmagorical musical in the Pilbeam this weekend

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Mel C won't return to Spice Girls for daughter

Mel C won't return to Spice Girls for daughter

Mel C has revealed her seven-year-old daughter Scarlet is a big Spice Girls fan but she won't get back with the group even to please her.

60's British rock legends to return to Australia

The Troggs will play a string of dates across Australia in November. Photo Contributed

We all remember 'Wild Thing' and now you can hear it live.

Depp jumps ship from agency of 25 years

Johnny Depp has signed to CAA after 25 years with the United

Orlando Bloom 'buried' Katy Perry in birthday flowers

Orlando Bloom "buried" Katy Perry in flowers for her birthday

MacBook fires up: New "touchbar" will include emojis

COULD emojis help the MacBook again deliver a laptop revolution?

Angus T. Jones got miserable on Two and a Half Men

Child star's misery while shooting 'Two and a Half Men'

Bachelorette shock: "This isn't how it's supposed to go!"

Georgia Love pictured in a scene from The Bachelorette finale.

GEORGIA chooses Lee and leaves Matty J heartbroken.

LEGALLY RAISED! RENOVATED &amp; READY TO BUILD IN UNDER. $249,000 NEG.

37A Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 $249,000

This is a fantastic opportunity to complete this amazing home. All of the hard work has been done, finish the house off to your own needs and wants. Close to...

$350,000. BRICK 4 BEDROOM. 2 BATHROOMS. DLUG.

15 Maple Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $350,000

$350,000! New and rented out for $380 per week. Fenced allotment and beautiful views to the mountains. Adjacent to the Central Queensland University, 25 minutes...

Just Perfect for a First Home Buyer!! Brand New Unit - Only $335,000

1/6 Masters Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 3 2 2 $365,000

Top quality, new Duplex’s are in huge demand. This particular property offers a corner block with two different streets and separate driveway for that extra...

SPACIOUS- 4 BEDROOM HOME ON A LOW MAINTENANCE 405M2 ALLOTMENT. $380,000 NEG.

13 Varsity Crescent, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $380,000

192.9M2 HOME on 405m2 allotment. Stunning, Spacious and Stylish. Beautifully finished, this home with high 2.7 metre ceilings. 4 Bedrooms. The main bedroom has...

$285,000 &amp; NEGOTIABLE. 4 BEDROOMS ON 800M2.

31 Hutchings Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 1 2 now $285,000

Nestled away in a quite cul-de-sac, this solid four bedroom brick home boasts a drive through garage and sits on a generous 800m2 allotment. With plenty of space...

CONTRACT CRASHED! GETIN FAST! $115,000 negotiable! MAKE AN OFFER!

187 West Street, Allenstown 4700

House 2 1 1 $115,000

Inspect immediately! The contract has crashed due to finance . The building and pest inspection is available for viewing. Inspect immediately! Don't miss out on...

Stylish Home in Central Location!

31 Power Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 2 1 $345,000

This Greg Dean & Latitude home presents character and a refreshing point of difference from standard three bedroom homes. Featuring fresh open plan living with...

I AM THE HOME THAT EVERYONE IS LOOKING FOR! $255,000

18 Madge Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $255,000

Don’t miss out on inspecting 18 Madge Street immediately. This home will sell immediately as it has all of the features and benefits that all smart buyers in this...

$185000! LARGE ROOMS. 3 BEDROOMS + STUDY!

109 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $185000

It is spacious with 3 large bedrooms + office. . Close to Schools, Shopping Centres, University, Doctors and all amenities, • Open, spacious and airy lounge room.

Prestigious Family Home, Luxury Lifestyle

437 Frenchville Road, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 4 $549,000

This luxurious home is positioned in a dress circle location in Frenchville. The home offers a serene setting with a bush-land outlook creating a quiet...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Coast biggest rental drop in Qld

Vacancy rates for the September quarter.

Vacancy rates on Coast a promising sign

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Low rent helps teen get ahead

Yeppoon Real Estate principal and owner Esme Coren at one of their rental properties in Yeppoon.

Low rent great for tenant, not for owner

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!