30°
Central Queensland's most wanted criminals

2nd Nov 2016 6:00 AM
Brunswick Hotel clerk fights robber
Brunswick Hotel clerk fights robber

POLICE are on the lookout for the region's most wanted criminals who have committed serious offences ranging from arson to armed robbery.

The public is urged to contact police with any information about these crimes.

Rockhampton attempted armed robbery

On August 9 at around 9.20pm, two men held-up the Brunswick Hotel's bottle shop at knife point.

Both men were described as in their late 20s to 30s, around 180cm tall, slim build, wearing black hoodies and carrying knives.

The store clerk chased both men from the store and they did not escape with any money.

 

Two armed men attempted to rob the Brunswick Hotel bottle shop.
Two armed men attempted to rob the Brunswick Hotel bottle shop.

 

Gladstone sex offender

Police are investigating Facebook posts reporting possible sightings of a criminal who escaped Rockhampton District Court.

Gladstone man and sex offender Ian Robert Eastell Dougan fled the court house in late September, pushing past barristers and breaking an automatic door in the process .

He was involved in a police chase the next morning through Allenstown and later ditched the vehicle

 

Ian Robert Eastell Dougan
Ian Robert Eastell Dougan

While the nature of the Facebook posts hasn't been revealed, Acting Inspector Luke Peachey said police believed Dougan was moving between Gladstone and Rockhampton.

"We have recent intelligence that that person has been frequenting attending addresses in Gladstone and Rockhampton," Insp Peachey said.

 

Rockhampton ram raiders

A car was stolen on July 26, from a Depot Hill address that was later used in several ram-raid offences throughout Rockhampton and Gracemere during the early hours of July 29.

 

The above pictured vehicle was stolen on July 26, from a Depot Hill address and later that evening was involved in a petrol drive-off offence in Gracemere.It was also later used in a number of ram-raid offences throughout Rockhampton and Gracemere during the early hours of July 29.
The above pictured vehicle was stolen on July 26, from a Depot Hill address and later that evening was involved in a petrol drive-off offence in Gracemere.It was also later used in a number of ram-raid offences throughout Rockhampton and Gracemere during the early hours of July 29.

The car was found burnt out later that morning on Elphinstone St, Koongal.

Police released photos of two males at a service station suspected of being connected to the offence.

The above pictured vehicle was stolen on July 26, from a Depot Hill address and later that evening was involved in a petrol drive-off offence in Gracemere.It was also later used in a number of ram-raid offences throughout Rockhampton and Gracemere during the early hours of July 29.
The above pictured vehicle was stolen on July 26, from a Depot Hill address and later that evening was involved in a petrol drive-off offence in Gracemere.It was also later used in a number of ram-raid offences throughout Rockhampton and Gracemere during the early hours of July 29.

 

Gladstone armed robbery

On May 2, two men entered the Central Lane Hotel in Gladstone and physically assaulted two female staff members.

The pair were armed with an axe and got away with $10,000 in cash.

Police apprehended one of the males, but are still on the hunt for a man described as having dark skin and a solid build.

Rockhampton gun thieves

A maroon Holden Commodore station wagon was stolen from Gogango on October 30 along with eight guns and ammunition.

The car was found burnt out the next day on the junction of Old Nine Mile Rd and New Nine Mile Rd behind the Rockhampton Airport.

The guns and ammunition have not been located.

Burnt out car stolen from Gogango
Burnt out car stolen from Gogango

Acting Inspector Luke Peachey said information from the public was vital to apprehending offenders.

"We rely heavily on the public, many major crimes are solved due to assistance that's been received from the public whether that's anonymously or from people coming forward and actually giving statements," Insp Peachey said.

"In all these cases we're seeking assistance from the public.

"We know that people out there know who these people are, we'll be very keen to speak to anyone with information about these offences."

Anyone with information which could assist with these matters should contact Crime Stoppers via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Police need your help to find these serious offenders.

Police need your help to find these serious offenders.

