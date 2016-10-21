Centre now offering lymphoedema

IF you're passionate about something, anything is possible.

These are the simple words Kitty Wren lives by.

As the founder and manager of Skin Deep Rejuvenation Clinic for nine years, said it was wonderful to see a growing number of great role models of business women in the region.

"For many women in business, it's all about juggling the demands of running your own business with family life," she said.

"And that can take its toll. Support from family and friends is very important. My husband, Skip, has always been one of my biggest supporters."

Beginning her career in nursing, Kitty has always been aware of the benefits of a good massage, both physically and emotionally.

Specialising in massage and beauty, Kitty is particularly excited about providing lymphoedema massage in Rockhampton.

"I believe there is an unmet need with the lymphoedema massage - Skin Deep is all about looking good and feeling good," she said.

"On the beauty side, we have just introduced Image facial products, Wotnot wipes and Cherry Blooms last extensions."

In recognition of Pink Ribbon Day, Kitty said she and her team are presented with clients who have cancer, or family members or friends with the disease.

"As we have a fully qualified lymphoedema masseuse, we help a lot of clients understand their condition to teach them how to maintain lymphoedema at homethrough massage exercise bandaging and diet.”

For more information visit www.skindeep.com.au.