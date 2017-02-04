Century-old shipwreck discovered at Cap Coast beach

FASCINATING FIND: A section of the hull of a shipwreck thought to date back to the late 1800s found at Sandy Point, north of Rockhampton. Investigations into its history are ongoing.

A SHIPWRECK dating back to the 1800s has been discovered near Sandy Point, after erosion exposed the hidden secret.

The wreck was discovered by a member of the public last month, after recent weather eroded the beach and dunes near the point, north of Rockhampton.

It was reported Department of Environment and Heritage Protection, with initial tests indicating it could be over 120 years old.

Heritage Protection Minister Dr Steven Miles said investigations were done with support from Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers.

"While it is too early to determine the exact identity of the wreck, preliminary results from an inspection on January 20 indicate a strong possibility it is the ketch Violet that came to grief during a storm in 1896 while travelling south from Mackay,” he said.

Part of the wreck's exposed keel at the eroded beach. Carl Porter.

To determine the boat's origin, small timber and metal samples from the wreck are being analysed and will be compared against official records of the Violet's construction and service.

EHP's Paddy Waterson said the investigation was ongoing, but the keel length was a "good match” and initial results from the timber show it was built with Sydney Blue Gum and Grey Iron Bark.

"This timber combination is also consistent with what we would expect for the Violet,” he said.

"The investigations are complicated by the mobile sands in the region and the extent to which the wreck has broken up and spread over a relatively large area.

"We have some promising leads but at this stage it is still regarded as an unsolved mystery”.

The Violet was constructed by Benjamin Davis in 1877 in the Brisbane Waters region, near Gosford, New South Wales.

It was largely involved in the timber trade and travelled frequently between Queensland's regional ports, particularly Bundaberg and Rockhampton, during its final years of operation.

Mr Waterson said it was was "a wonderful experience for people to see a genuine shipwreck”.

"We appreciate that many want to come to the site to see it for themselves and enjoy that link with our history,” he said.

But anyone looking to scout out the site is warned to be careful.

"Wrecks have all manner of broken material in and around them that represent a danger to visitors,” Mr Waterson said.

"The wreckage is partially buried and can also represent a hazard to vehicles so people travelling along the beach should give the wreck a wide berth.

"It is also important for the public to understand that archaeological sites like shipwrecks can tell us much about the past through the remains left behind, but only if they are not disturbed or damaged.

"For this reason all shipwrecks 75 years and older are protected in Queensland and adjacent waters under state and commonwealth laws, and visitors should not disturb or expose the wreck in any way.”

Rangers are monitoriung the area.

The Queensland Government is undertaking a survey of history shipwrecks, and the public is asked to report discoveries through the Australian National Shipwreck Database.

Further details will be made public when available.