CFMEU pen letter to Landry calling for action

The CFMEU has urged Federal member for Capricornia Michelle Landry to meet with workers who may be affected by forced redundancies at Anglo American's German Creek mine.

GERMAN Creek miners in fear of facing forced redundancies have written to Capricornia MP Michelle Landry regarding the "ongoing attack on the people of her community by Anglo American”.

Miners and the CFMEU urge Ms Landry to meet with affected workers and their families in the midst of claims Anglo American's most recent industrial "attack” will have up to 80 mine workers lose their job.

CFMEU Mining and Energy Division Queensland district vice-president Glenn Power said the request represents an opportunity for Ms Landry to stand up for local workers, given her claim of support for CQ mining, jobs and growth during the Federal Election.

"The dispute at the German Creek mine is primarily about securing local jobs, and supporting local families and communities in the region,” Mr Power said. "It's imperative Ms Landry is visible in advocating for fair outcomes for those workers involved. It is in Ms Landry's interest as a representative of the Capricornia community to see a positive outcome for workers.

"The ongoing attack on the people of her community by Anglo American is a clear sign of corporate greed where companies rort our industrial system at the expense of workers.

"These communities have endured an arduous negotiation process of over two years, 17 meetings with Anglo American, and over two months of stop work - at the end of which the company is preparing to pick them off one by one with forced redundancies.”

The CFMEU Mining and Energy Division said the decision to present workers with forced, not voluntary, redundancies may represent potential adverse action against employees engaging in protected industrial action, unlawful under the Fair Work Act 2009.

Though the union are awaiting a response, Ms Landry told The Morning Bulletin on Wednesday she was "currently seeking more detailed background to this particular matter”.

Ms Landry referred back to a pillar of her election campaign - the potential roll-out of the $30 million Bowen Basin jobs and investment package.

"Today (Wednesday), I have already been in initial contact with Anglo American Coal about the letter and the issues raised by the union on behalf of their members and families and I am continuing to look into the matter,” Ms Landry said. "The entire region is suffering under the current coal downturn which has caused a massive change to the way coal companies operate.” She called on the Queensland Government to support "big job-creating projects” such as the $260 million Rookwood Weir - to which the Federal Government has committed $132 million - and the Walkerston bypass near Mackay. "I have expressed my concern about the issue of casualisation of the workforce previously, which has impacted on other mines.”