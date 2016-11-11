Chamber of Commerce believes Capricornia can rise above adversity

THERE'S no doubt that our business community in Capricornia is experiencing one of its toughest periods in recent history with last year's Cyclone Marcia; the ongoing drought out west devastating our beef industry; and the downturn in the mining industry impacting our local jobs market and the economy in a broader sense.

Throughout this period though, there has been enormous resilience shown by a number of existing businesses in the way that they have adapted and even expanded their services to provide them with sustainable markets.

Clever entrepreneurs and new businesses are still emerging and seeking to establish themselves in these toughest of times.

There are many things that we can be proud of and the new Capricornia Business Awards is the forum where these individuals and businesses will be recognised for the wonderful contributions that they make to our community.

An impressive panel of independent judges have been tasked with measuring the nominees across a range of criteria to ascertain the winners in each category.

From the winners in each of the categories a Business of the Year will emerge. In addition there are the "most popular" categories where the customers themselves have nominated their favourite business for recognition.

All up, the awards have been a resounding success with an enormous number of contributors as well as nominees; and an awards dinner that was sold out 4 weeks in advance.

In addition, hopefully we are also at the end of this period of economic gloom. Numerous major projects as well as local developments and announcements have been forecast for 2017 making this a turning point for our Capricornia community.

Peter Frazer

President, Capricornia Chamber of Commerce