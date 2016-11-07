Channel 9 in Rocky

ROCKHAMPTON is set to see another news channel call the region home as early as next year.

Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) and Nine announched yesterday in 2017 they will broadcast 15 local Nine News bulletins to viewers in regional areas across Queensland, Southern NSW and Victoria.

The bulletins will be rolled out progressively starting in February, first in Canberra and then in Wollongong with other markets following.

In one of the largest rollouts of news operations in Australia, more than 110 staff will be employed by Nine in the regional news division.

The production and broadcast of the local regional news bulletins was agreed between Nine and SCA as part of their new programming affiliation agreement, with Nine meeting the necessary employee and capex costs.

Chief Executive Officer of SCA, Grant Blackley said they were committed to local communities and the latest local news project was an investment in local jobs.

"Nearly 80 dedicated news staff, journalists, camera operators and editors will be employed and located in 18 regional centres to bring the news to our regional viewers, with another 30 working on the bulletins in Nine's metropolitan newsrooms,” he said.