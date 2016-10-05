Charity event raises thousands

RIDING for the Disabled and the Leukaemia Foundation are charities Sharann Paine and Madeline Chery respectively hold close to their hearts.

With a disabled younger sister and a nephew who has battled Leukaemia twice respectively, Sharann and Madeline are thrilled to have raised about $1500 each for the charities.

Over the weekend, a Charity Gymkhana was held at Mt Wheeler to raise funds for the vital charities who have helped countless families in their time of need.

With approximately $3000 raised from a combination of nomination fees from about 80 competitors as well as takings from raffles and food and drink stalls on the day, event co-organiser Madeline said the event was a great success.

"RDA sold sausages and the Crompton Park Pony club sold coffee and homemade cakes to raise monies for the Leukaemia Foundation,” Madeline said.

"We had a really good turnout. We held a boot race, sack races, a lolly race and an egg and spoon race which was very entertaining.”

"Our youngest competitor on the day just 12 months old and the eldest competitor a great grandmother.”

The winner of the Big Money Barlows Earth Moving Barrel Race was Fleur Altschwager followed by Amelia Driscoll and Karlee Barlow.

The event was such a success Madeline said it would be held again next year around the same time.