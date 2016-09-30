Charity Gymkhana to raise funds for two organisations

LAST November, Sharann Paine with the help of Capricorn Equestrian Centre hosted a Charity Gymkhana where they raised $1746 for the local Riding for the Disabled Centre.

Everyone had such a great time they have decided to organise another event this year on Saturday, October 1.

This year all profits will be divided between Riding for the Disabled Rockhampton and the Leukaemia Foundation.

The Leukaemia foundation (LFQ) have been added this year as the owners of Capricorn Equestrian Centre, Glen and Madeline, their nephew had this disease twice and the LFQ did a fantastic job providing support and ensuring his parents had a roof over their heads in Brisbane for the duration of his illness.

With lead line classes for kids and walk trot classes for adults as well as the usual flat out classes it's an all inclusive family affair.

The events will start the little ones on lead lines ensuring that their grown ups can also participate and join in the fun after the kids classes had finished.

Sharann and Madeline have also collected some fantastic prizes for their multi-draw raffle, the top prizes including a night at Keppel Hideaway including transfers on with Keppel Konnections, dinner at Beaches Parilla, and a Fuel voucher from Rosslyn Bay kiosk.

With plenty of ribbons to be won, prize money for the big kids classes and the afternoon event of the Barlows Earthmoving Barrel Race with $300 of prize money for the winners - Capricorn Equestrian Centre and Sharann are hoping to attract plenty of riders to the event.

Crompton Park Pony Club and the instructors from Rockhampton's Riding for the disabled will all be on hand volunteering their assistance to ensure the day as smoothly as last year.