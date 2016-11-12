Charity tin and till target of Rockhampton break and enter

A CHARITY tin and the till were targets of a break and enter last night, when an unknown person used a rock to smash into Rocky Pet World.

The owners this morning shared images on Facebook of the entry and exit point, which have since been boarded up to continue trade today.

As well as the float, the culprit stole the Wildlife Rescue collection tin, which had been sitting on the counter and contained an unknown amount of money, before they exited through the broken door.

On their post, Rocky Pet World praised police, who they say took forensics and CCTV footage.

Wildlife Rescue are having a sausage sizzle today at the front of the store, located in the Redhill Homemaker Centre, Norman Gardens.

One of the Rocky Pet Shop co-owners this morning told The Morning Bulletin break-ins are happening "all too often" in the area.

They said last night's incident marked the second time the store had been targeted after someone entered through the airconditioning duct about five years ago.

Mark Roati from Rocky Pet World. Chris Ison ROK191214cbusiness2

The Morning Bulletin will speak to owner Mark Roati later in the day, as he was assisting police until about 2am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the incident occurred between 10.15-10.20pm yesterday and police were notified about 1.30am.

"An unknown person has used a rock to damage the front entry glass door, gained entry to the business located on Yamba Rd, Norman Gardens, proceeded to the front counter and stole money from the till," the spokesman explained.

Police investigations are ongoing.