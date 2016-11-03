30°
Chasing the comedy dream

3rd Nov 2016 1:16 PM
KILLER COMEDY: Rockhampton comedian Thabo Tshuma is part of Amateur Allsorts and is building his career in stand up comedy and other entertainment avenues.
KILLER COMEDY: Rockhampton comedian Thabo Tshuma is part of Amateur Allsorts and is building his career in stand up comedy and other entertainment avenues. Contributed

ROCKHAMPTOn region audiences have a rare chance to see the whole creative process behind stand up comedy, from testing initial ideas to the final performance, at shows coming up in the next fortnight.

At Allsorts Open Mic on Saturday, November 5, local comedians will be trying out some new material and work-shopping their act in front of a live audience.

"The beauty of Allsorts is it's an open-access show, so we get acts at all stages of development,” organiser Jodie van de Wetering said this week.

"You might see some of our experienced comics working on material ahead of their next show, or a brand new performer getting up for the very first time.”

Allsorts is open to acts of all kinds, so as well as comedy Saturday night's show will feature live music, poetry and improv.

Then on Saturday, November 12 the final stop of Out of Order Comedy's Victimless Bell Theft Tour comes to the Mount Morgan School of Arts.

This 90 minute adults-only show features some of our best up and coming local comedians.

Out of Order Comedy is a team of young comedians who met through Allsorts, and are now building careers in comedy, podcasting and music interviews.

"Chasing this dream in a regional area is a big challenge, but we're ready for it,” Out of Order's Thabo Tsuma explained.

"We're committed to putting on killer shows and making audiences laugh and an asteroid hitting the Earth and exterminating all life is the only thing that's going to stop us.”

