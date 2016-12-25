Child pulled from Central Queensland pool

A SIX-YEAR-OLD Central Queensland girl has been taken to hospital after being pulled from a pool in a near-drowning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the six-year-old was pulled from a pool at a Clinton address in Gladstone, but was breathing when paramedics got on scene.

She was conscious when transported to Gladstone Hospital this afternoon.

It comes after several near-drownings in Queensland and New South Wales pools.

On Tuesday, a Cairns toddler was taken to hospital after being pulled from a private pool.

It was the third near-drowning in the region in a week.

On Tuesday, two-year-old twins were found unconscious in a Sydney pool and remain in a critical condition in hospital.

While playing around water this summer, authorities are urging people to remain vigilant and know basic CPR.