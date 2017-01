7:55PM: A CHILD was the victim of a hit and run incident on Vine St, Emerald tonight.

A Queensland Police spokesman said police are investigating after the child was struck by a vehicle before it left the scene about 7.08pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said they treated the patient for a leg injury, and have transported them to the Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.

The patient's age and gender were not disclosed, but the police spokesman described them as an 'older child'.