Children charged over Parkhurst stolen car crash

Melanie Plane
| 15th Oct 2016 12:41 PM
CRASH SCENE: Two boys have been charged after a stolen ute was crashed in Parkhurst yesterday morning.
CRASH SCENE: Two boys have been charged after a stolen ute was crashed in Parkhurst yesterday morning. Chloe Lyons

TWO children have been charged with a string of serious offences including burglary and assault police after a stolen vehicle rolled in Parkhurst yesterday morning.

Just after 5.30am, emergency services responded to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on Belmont Rd near the Ramsay Creek Bridge.

Two Rockhampton boys, aged 12 and 14, were involved in the crash and remained at the scene while a third local boy involved, aged 16, fled the scene through bushland.

The 12 and 14-year-old boys were taken into police custody and treated by Queensland Ambulance paramedics before being escorted to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment while police spent hours searching for the 16-year-old boy.

The dog squad was called in to help in the search for the boy who emergency services feared was seriously injured and at risk of collapsing in bushland.

ON SCENE: The dog squad searching for a juvenile male who has left the scene of a serious roll over on Belmont Rd, Parkhurst.
ON SCENE: The dog squad searching for a juvenile male who has left the scene of a serious roll over on Belmont Rd, Parkhurst. Chloe Lyons

Just after 8am, the boy was spotted near the Masters centre on Yaamba Rd but as police approached he fled into bushland between the centre and CQUniversity.

More than four police crews stationed themselves along streets in the area while other officers chased the boy on foot.

After an approximate 10-metre chase, the boy was apprehended and arrested in bushland between Masters and Tamarind Avenue.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the vehicle involved in the crash was stolen from a West Rockhampton address sometime between 10.30pm on Thursday and 5.30am yesterday.

"The 12-year-old boy has been charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and assault or obstruct police. He was due to appear in Rockhampton Children's Court at 4.30 yesterday afternoon,” the spokesman said.

"The 14-year-old boy has been charged with one count each of burglary, commit indictable offence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing. He is due to appear in Rockhampton's Children's Court at 8.30am today.

"Both boys will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act 1992.

"The 16-year-old boy was taken into custody but no charges have been laid yet.”

None of the three boys involved in the vehicle's theft and crash were seriously injured.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
