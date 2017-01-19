Chimps and kangaroos show us how to do summer right

COOL AS: A young kangaroo finds some shade as the temperature climbs.

WE HUMANS think we're pretty great with our air-conditioning, but the animals at the Rockhampton Zoo are giving us a run for our money when it comes to keeping cool.

Keeping cool at the Zoo: Rockhampton Zoo Life Science Coordinator Graeme Strachan talks to the Morning Bulletin about how the animals are handling the summer heatwave.

The Zoo's life science coordinator Graeme Strachan said Rockhampton's scorching summer didn't pose much of a threat to the zoo's animals as their enclosures and adaptations made them suited to the environment.

"What we do try to do is provide them with an environment where they can get into the shade, making it with natural areas where they can get out of the hot sun,” Graeme explained.

"Definitely making sure if there's a breeze about they have access to it and provide some sprinklers which generally reduces the temperatures by a few degrees.

"Unlike us, they rest throughout the very hot parts of the day.

Rockhampton Zoo Life Science Coorinator Graeme Strachan. Chris Ison ROK190117czoo1

"Generally all of the animals have evolved in this sort of climate so they're well used to it.”

Although the animals, particularly the chimps, do a pretty job of keeping cool on their own, they still enjoy an icy treat every now-and-then.

"Even though they're adapted to it, it's about making their lives as pleasant as possible so the chimps aren't put out by the old ice block or two - which cools them down a little bit, just like us,” said Graeme.

"We've got one of our new chimps Alon, who absolutely loves swimming in the little pool that we've got.

"So he manages to keep himself cool.”

Rockhampton locals and tourists alike have braved the weather these school holidays to get a glimpse of the heat-savvy animals.

"We've had record numbers of people again,” Graeme said.

"The zoo has become a very popular place to visit and it's just growing exponentially.”