'Chin up' campaign targets young drivers

10th Nov 2016 8:52 AM
YOUNG drivers will be encouraged to keep their chin up and not look down at their mobile phone, thanks to the winning idea from the latest Co-Lab Youth Road Safety Innovation Challenge.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the Palaszczuk Government would support the winning team, team - Justin Barrett, Devon Bright, Darcy Cox, Megan Dudley and Babak Khosravi - and help them develop their social media campaign in 2017.

"The team has come up with a great tagline for their campaign called 'Chin up', which encourages behaviour change and urges drivers to remain aware, look up and not be distracted by their phones,” said Mrs Lauga.

"By encouraging drivers to think about their behaviour when they get behind the wheel, I am confident this campaign will connect with young people.”

Young drivers are one of the most vulnerable road user groups (see Fact Box below).

"It's confronting to realise 12.5 per cent of Queensland's population are aged 16 to 24 but account for nearly a quarter of all serious casualties on our roads.

"There were so many great insights during Co-Lab and, as one of the participants said, - your real life is more important than your virtual life, so pick the right one.

"We hope the Chin Up campaign will help do that by raising awareness to keep everyone safe on the road,” said Mrs Lauga.

Fatalities as a result of crashes involving young adult drivers/riders

  • From 1 January to 30 April 2016, there were 18 fatalities as a result of crashes involving young adult drivers/riders, which is 23.7 per cent of the Queensland road toll.
  • Of the 18, four (or 22.2 per cent) were the young adult drivers/riders, seven (or 38.9 per cent) were the passengers of young adult drivers/riders and seven (or 38.9 per cent) were other road users (drivers, riders, passengers, pillions, pedestrians and cyclists).

Young adult drivers involved in fatal crashes by licence type (2011-2015)

  • 9.6 per cent Learners
  • 58 per cent P-Platers
  • 32 per cent Open licences

Young adult drivers/riders involved in serious crashes

  • Drivers/riders aged 16 to 24 account for 14 per cent of all licence holders in Queensland, but account for 22.8 per cent of all drivers/riders involved in serious crashes.
Topics:  brittany lauga mp driving

TO AUCTION: Bernadette Gorman and Stephen Nicholls in the dining room of their old Queenslander on Penlingto Street which will go to auction on December 6.

ROCKHAMPTON couple take Range home to auction.

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

