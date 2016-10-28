33°
Chinese feast for Rockhampton diners

28th Oct 2016 4:00 PM
GOOD TIMES: Arch & Jeanette Finlayson
GOOD TIMES: Arch & Jeanette Finlayson Contributed

THE 17th Elder of Rockhampton Chinese community dinner held at Malaysian Hut over two nights, September 6 and 7.

Good food, good company and light hearted fun were the name of the game at the Malaysian Hut over two nights on Tuesday and Wednesday night, September 6 and 7 2016.

This was the 17th Community dinner organised by the elders who hold these dinner every two months or so and are eagerly awaited by the ninety to a hundred of diners who come.

Ray Young dresses up as Confucius and dispensed wise sayings and this time told the diners about the celebration in China for the harvest which occurs at the start of their autumn. One of the highlights of the festival is the making and eating of cakes, often called Moon Cakes to celebrate the full moon at harvest time.

In the past, secret messages were baked in the cakes and passed between lovers, mistresses, and even used for espionage in times of conflict. Something likes a file in the cake going into the prison.

It was a special night for the people of the Malaysian Hut who will be retiring early next year but a new owner chief will take over and the tasty meals will continue.

Doctor Foo Man Choo from Hong Kong, a doctor of all sorts turned up again. He comes for good food and good company.

The next Elder Chinese Community dinner, the last for the year will be held at the Wah Hah Chinese restaurant in Denham St on Thursday, November 17.

For details of these dinners, please contact Bill Forday, email: billforday@gmail.com phone 49223745 or Ray Young, email: raymond@cyberoz.com.au phone 4927 4155 .

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  chinese dinner chinese feast chinese food raymond young

MacBook fires up: New "touchbar" will include emojis

COULD emojis help the MacBook again deliver a laptop revolution?

Angus T. Jones got miserable on Two and a Half Men

Child star's misery while shooting 'Two and a Half Men'

