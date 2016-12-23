Christmas catch for fish and mudcrabs

REEL IT IN: Joel from inline drilling with another nice salmon caught near Gavial creek

ALONG with the fish came the mudcrabs in most of the creeks and the river.

Not in huge numbers but there were some full ones among them.

We did the estuary checkout, dropped a few pots and chucked a line while we were waiting for the crabs.

One of us forgot the jigheads so we put on a couple of flashas and first cast I scored a queenfish.

I couldn't believe what we caught in quick time, the species ranged from moses perch, cod and steelies to fingermark. Corio is alive with fish at the moment.

There were schools of feeding fish and birds were everywhere.

Steve Franklin with a nice flatty caught in wild cattle creek

There are small schools of salmon that really shouldn't be there until later in the year.

Besides the salmon, queenfish and small trevally schools filled the bay. Up in the creeks big bream and the odd flathead ensured there is going to be fish on the table. Coorooman Creek, The Causeway and The Fitzroy River are much the same.

Loads of bait schools and fish shows giving hope for the break.

In this time of peace and goodwill you would think that there would be some goodwill.

But guess again, the crabpot thieves and raiders so common last year have risen to the surface again. Several of the areas waterways have been the location of these imbeciles that should be dealt with in an unkind manner.

On the trips we have done luckily only a couple of our pots were tampered with but not actually stolen unlike a few of the guys that rang me over Christmas.

Timmy from inline drilling with his first ever king he caught on their Christmas cruise

The first thing you do when you can not find a crabpot or two is to make sure it hasn't moved with the current or the float hasn't been washed under the mangroves out of sight.

When these fellows that rang me have crabbed an area for lots of years they know to have extra length on their rope and half a brick inside in a quick tidal flow. That only leaves the obvious, and a hole in your crabpot stack.

I think you have to be more cunning these days by tying your pots out of sight or sitting close by.

If anyone does see pot raiders, get a photo or take down their boat rego. The authorities would love some quality info to go on.

Okay guys, everyone who has submitted a picture in recent times including those that have not made the paper yet will be going into the hat early next week and the two $50 voucher winners will be drawn.

Thanks again to Kalka Bait and Tackle, Bluefin Sports, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine, The Secret Spot, the local weigh points where you can get your photo taken or just drop yours in.

Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for next $50 voucher draw.

Merry Christmas to you all and thank you very much for the continued support.