Christmas Eve drinks end in arrest for Rocky man

Michelle Gately
| 10th Jan 2017 11:28 AM
FUN'S OVER: A Rockhampton man faced court after an alcohol-fuelled incident on Christmas Eve.
FUN'S OVER: A Rockhampton man faced court after an alcohol-fuelled incident on Christmas Eve. Tanya Easterby

HE just wanted to get to Subway.

Instead, he finished Christmas Eve by being charged with assaulting and obstructing officers as well as causing a public nuisance after a few too many drinks.

John Tramacchi pleaded guilty to all three charges when he fronted Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stafford said officers were dealing with an unrelated matter outside the Giddy Goat at 11.55pm on December 24 when Tramacchi approached.

As he spoke, the person police were dealing with became more agitated, so officers asked Tramacchi to move on.

Sgt Stafford said Tramacchhi then tried to grab the capsicum spray off one officer and resisted arrest.

As they tried to arrest him, Tramacchhi continued to swear at police and resisted arrest.

He was eventually restrained and put into a police vehicle, but Sgt Stafford said it took four officers to control him.

While Tramacchi was being processed at the station, he took off one of his socks and threw it in an officer's face.

Sgt Stafford said he later told officers he "just wanted to get to Subway” when he was arrested.

Defence solicitor Joanne Madden said the behaviour was out of character for Tramacchi, who was going through a relationship break-up at the time.

Ms Madden said he had little memory of the incident as "he was very drunk”.

Tramacchi was sentenced to 65 hours of community service.

Topics:  christmas eve drunk public nuisance resisting arrest

Ozzy Osbourne 'took an overdose during wife's cancer battle'

Ozzy overdosed when Sharon was battling cancer

Dannii Minogue's sadness over childless Kylie

Dannii is sad her sister Kylie doesn't yet have a child

